FAYETTEVILLE — As it turns out a third Crimson & Cardinal Classic featuring Arkansas and Oklahoma will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, in Tulsa’s BOK Center.

The programs split the first two meetings in the Crimson & Cardinal Classic. The Sooners won the inaugural meeting, 88-66, and Arkansas prevailed 88-78, last season. With the Sooners joining the SEC next season this will mark the final time the non-conference game is played in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

