FAYETTEVILLE — As it turns out a third Crimson & Cardinal Classic featuring Arkansas and Oklahoma will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, in Tulsa’s BOK Center.
The programs split the first two meetings in the Crimson & Cardinal Classic. The Sooners won the inaugural meeting, 88-66, and Arkansas prevailed 88-78, last season. With the Sooners joining the SEC next season this will mark the final time the non-conference game is played in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Eric Musselman admitted earlier this week both he and Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ Director of Athletics, didn’t expect this game to be played.
“I read that at one point Hunter thought it was off and I thought it was off too,” Musselman said. “It was discussed possibly playing it in Oklahoma City. It was discussed are we going to do it or not do it in Tulsa.
“I think it’s great for Oklahoma. I think it’s great for Arkansas. I think it’s great for the Sooners fanbase. I think it’s great for the Razorback fanbase. I think it’s great for Porter Moser. I think it’s great for our staff. The environment there, any fans that haven’t been there for either program, I think it’s a great game.”
Located midway between the Arkansas (116 miles) and Oklahoma (125 miles) campuses, the BOK Center offers a central location that caters to alumni and fan bases from both universities. Tickets for the match-up will be divided at mid-court to create a unique 50-50 atmosphere for fans from the bordering states.
“It gives you a different feel than our own building much like the Little Rock game does,” Musselman said. “It’s really cool. If you play double-digit games in Bud Walton and you get an opportunity to go play a game, it helps us prepare for the NCAA Tournament, I can tell you that.
“Obviously, you go to Little Rock and it’s all 100 percent Razorback fans, but still it’s a different environment that we have to adjust to, which I think helps prepare our basketball team. From a fanbase standpoint, I think it’s great as well. Going to Tulsa, jumping on a bus, staying in a hotel, it’s different than playing a game in this building. It is a neutral site game and I think that is an awesome game, too, for us on the schedule.”
The overall Arkansas and Oklahoma series includes 30 games dating back to the 1938-39 season. Arkansas owns a 17-13 advantage in the series, including a 6-1 record when the teams play on a neutral court. The teams’ only meetings in Tulsa have come as part of this recent series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.