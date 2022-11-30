Arkansas PBS kicks off the broadcast of the 2022 Centennial Bank High School Football Playoffs live from War Memorial Stadium tonight in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA). In addition to the Class 2A-7A finals, this will be the first year that the 8-man final will be broadcast live. In the week following each broadcast, championship games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings. All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/waystowatch.
This week’s games airing live on AR PBS Sports will include:
8-man – Rector vs. Izard County Consolidated, Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.
2A – Hazen vs. Carlisle, Friday, Dec. 2, at noon.
7A – Bentonville vs. Bryant, Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
5A – Shiloh Christian vs. Little Rock Parkview, Saturday, Dec. 3, at noon.
6A – Greenwood vs. Pulaski Academy, Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m.
State championship games will continue Saturday, Dec. 10. In the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs, allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will also be available through the PBS Video app on mobile or streaming devices.
Throughout the state finals, AR PBS Sports will present profiles of outstanding student-athletes from each division, as well as other special segments including:
“The One and Only Canaan Sandy” – ESPN Fan Hall of Famer Canaan Sandy has never let his Down Syndrome slow him down as he and his mother have spent the last 40 years cheering on the Arkansas Razorbacks. After being knocked off the Hog trail because of health issues, Sandy is back in full force, bringing his love and passion for his home team to fans and supporters across the country.
“The Salt Bowl” – Arkansas is rife with high school sports rivalries, but perhaps none is bigger than the rivalry between the Benton Panthers and the Bryant Hornets in what has become known as The Salt Bowl. Geographically, these two towns could not get any closer. But, this game divides these two communities, and, in some cases, it even divides households.
“Arkansas Legacies” – The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1958 to honor and memorialize outstanding individuals to promote legacy and inspiration for younger generations. Since then, ASHOF has recognized Arkansas’s greatest athletes and coaches who bring fame and honor to the state. Through interviews with inductees, viewers learn what hall of fame recognition means to them and their communities.
“Returning Home (Cedric Houston)” – Former New York Jets running back Cedric Houston returns to his hometown of Clarendon, Arkansas, in the Delta to coach kids who need role models. This story focuses on the impact his record and accomplishments have had to inspire his community and the students now that he’s back.
A YouTube playlist featuring segments airing during the 2022 state football finals will be available at bit.ly/2022ARPBSfootball.
AR PBS Sports, the home for high school state championships in Arkansas, recognizes the vital role high school activities play in the education and development of young adults, while connecting families statewide by featuring hometown athletes competing in the biggest games of the season. Under contract with the Arkansas Activities Association, Arkansas PBS will broadcast high school championship games for volleyball, football, basketball, baseball and softball for classifications 7A-1A and 8-man football. In addition to creating viewing opportunities for those who may not be able to attend the games, AR PBS Sports enables talented young athletes to connect with college recruiters and potential scholarships.
Fans who would like to help support Arkansas PBS’s coverage of high school sports championships and all other local programming can text SPORTS to 501-491-0444 to make a $10 donation to Arkansas PBS.
Major funding for AR PBS Sports is provided by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.
Arkansas PBS also recognizes AAA’s sponsors for the state high school football finals, including Centennial Bank, Everett Buick GMC, Big Red Stores and Farm Bureau Insurance.
The Arkansas high school football state finals are also broadcast live on 103.7 The Buzz in Central Arkansas and at 1037thebuzz.com/football.
The most up-to-date programming schedule with options for email reminders and calendar syncing is available at myarpbs.org/schedule.
