Arkansas PBS kicks off the broadcast of the 2022 Centennial Bank High School Football Playoffs live from War Memorial Stadium tonight in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA). In addition to the Class 2A-7A finals, this will be the first year that the 8-man final will be broadcast live. In the week following each broadcast, championship games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.

AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings. All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/waystowatch.

