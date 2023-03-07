Arkansas PBS kicks off the broadcast of the Class 6A-1A 2023 Centennial Bank High School Basketball State Championships live from Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs this Thursday in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association. In the week following each broadcast, championship games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings. All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/waystowatch.
Games airing live on AR PBS Sports will include:
4A girls – Farmington vs. Nashville – Thursday, March 9, at noon.
4A boys – Blytheville vs. Little Rock Christian – Thursday, March 9, at 1:45 p.m.
5A girls – Vilonia vs. Greenwood – Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.
5A boys – Pine Bluff vs. Lake Hamilton – Thursday, March 9, at 7:45 p.m.
6A girls – Conway vs. North Little Rock – Friday, March 10, at noon.
6A boys – Jonesboro vs. Springdale – Friday, March 10, at 1:45 p.m.
1A girls – Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork – Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m.
1A boys – Marked Tree vs. County Line (Branch, Arkansas) – Friday, March 10, at 7:45 p.m.
2A girls – Conway Christian vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola – Saturday, March 11, at 11:30 a.m.
2A boys – Bigelow vs. Marshall – Saturday, March 11, at 1:15 p.m.
3A girls – Lamar vs. Salem – Saturday, March 11, at 6 p.m.
3A boys – Manila vs. Bergman – Saturday, March 11, at 7:45 p.m.
Throughout the state finals, AR PBS Sports will present profiles of outstanding student-athletes from each division as well as other special segments including:
“The Wild World of Mascots” – Arkansas is home to 354 schools with mascots, several of which are the same for multiple schools. For every Bulldogs, Eagles and Panthers mascot, there are Boll Weevils, Little Johns and Sand Lizards – all bringing heart, passion and creativity to their teams and fans.
“Sportraits: Behind the Lens” – Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Rock Town Media uses effects to generate jaw-dropping, eye-popping sports photos. Rock Town Media’s work has received millions of views and has been featured on ESPN SportsCenter.
“Danyelle Musselman: Heart of the Hogs” – Danyelle Musselman is bringing her passion for sports to a team that needs it more than ever. The wife of Arkansas Razorback men’s basketball head coach, Eric, family general manager and former sports anchor is raising funds for cancer research and other charities.
The Arkansas high school basketball state finals are also broadcast live on 103.7 The Buzz in Central Arkansas and at 1037thebuzz.com/ basketball.
