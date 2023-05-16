Arkansas PBS will broadcast of the Class 6A-1A 2023 Centennial Bank High School Baseball and Softball State Championships live from the campus of the University of Central Arkansas Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA). In the week following each broadcast, championship games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings. All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/waystowatch.
Games airing live on AR PBS Sports will include:
1A Baseball – Mount Ida vs. Taylor – Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m.
6A Baseball – Har-Ber vs. Bentonville – Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m.
6A Softball – Cabot vs. Bryant – Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m.
1A Softball – Bradley vs. Taylor – Thursday May 18, at 7 p.m.
4A Baseball – Lonoke vs. Ashdown – Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.
2A Softball – Mansfield vs. Riverside – Friday, May 19, at 1 p.m.
4A Softball – Gravette vs. Pea Ridge – Friday, May 19, at 4 p.m.
2A Baseball – Palestine-Wheatley vs. Woodlawn – May 19, at 7 p.m.
3A Softball – Atkins vs. Booneville – Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m.
5A Softball – Benton vs. Greene County Tech – Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m.
3A Baseball – Rivercrest vs. Harding Academy – Saturday, May 20, at 4 p.m.
5A Baseball – Little Rock Christian vs. Valley View – Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m.
In the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs, allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will be available through the PBS app on mobile or streaming devices.
Professional photos from the games will be available for free download at myarpbs.org/photos.
Major funding for AR PBS Sports is provided by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.
Additional support for AR PBS Sports is provided by the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), Conway Corporation, the Conway Chamber of Commerce, Griffin Leggett of Conway, ARcare, The Children’s Clinic of Conway & Greenbrier, the Hilton Garden Inn and Home 2 Suites of Conway, Raising Cane’s, and Hideaway Pizza.
Arkansas PBS recognizes AAA’s sponsors for the state high school baseball and softball finals, including Centennial Bank, Everett Buick GMC, Farm Bureau Insurance and Wendy’s.
The most up-to-date programming schedule with options for email reminders and calendar synching is available at myarpbs.org/schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.