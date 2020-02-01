FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood football/baseball high school legend Connor Noland fulfilled one time his one time dream as a victorious Arkansas Razorbacks starting quarterback.
He’ll always have that 23-0 victory over Tulsa in 2018. It marked Noland’s lone Razorbacks football game start.
Noland ended that football dream last June having already fulfilled part of a Razorbacks baseball dream getting bigger.
Last baseball season, obviously with no 2018 fall baseball practice as a base and still partially involved with spring football, Noland became the No. 2 starting pitcher on Dave Van Horn’s SEC West co-champions.
The 46-20 Hogs advanced to their second consecutive College World Series in Omaha with Noland starting game two.
Retired from football after the CWS last June, sophomore right-hander Noland becomes Van Horn’s No. 1 starter, opening the season Feb. 14 against Eastern Illinois at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Likely, he will be the Friday night March 13 SEC opener at Mississippi State if he keeps pitching to potential.
“Obviously that’s everyone’s dream to pitch on Friday night under the lights with a big crowd,” Noland said. “It means a lot being the rock that’s holding the team together. That’s a big deal. A lot of good people have come before me. So if I can continue that…”
He got to be around one of the best of those good people last year.
Turned pro after drafted last summer, Isaiah Campbell last season as Arkansas’ No. 1 starter went 12-1 with a 2.13 ERA, striking out 125 strikeouts versus only 22 walks in 118 innings.
Campbell’s presence seemed even bigger than his stats.
“I learned a lot from his demeanor on the mound,” Noland said. “How to carry yourself being the Friday guy. He brought a lot to the game mentally. He kept calm out there. He just did his things. He taught me a lot about the game and how to prepare for that moment.”
So the dream now is becoming the next Isaiah Campbell instead of the next Tyler Wilson, the Razorbacks’ All-SEC quarterback from Greenwood in 2011 for Bobby Petrino.
“I’m happy with my decision,” Noland said. “Obviously I miss football. I’m a competitor and I like to play football. But I love baseball and I’m having fun over here.”
The full-time dedication pays full-time results.
“It’s been really good,” Noland said. “Obviously a lot more time dedicated to being over here so it’s a lot different than it was.”
Velocity gone up?
“Yes it has,” Noland said. “I was 91 to 93. My (velocity) average is up. That’s the big thing I’m trying to stay consistent on. I was anywhere from 87 to 88 before and now I’m over 90 pretty consistently.”
Noland’s preseason makes junior catcher Casey Opitz marvel what Connor accomplished last year without the training base.
“Connor hadn’t been with us all fall to prepare,” Opitz said. “He just kind of got thrown in there. For him to do what he did, it was unbelievable.”
Patrick Wicklander, the 2019 freshman lefty became last season’s No. 3 starter and sometimes No. 2 now pushing Noland for No. 1, also was “unbelievable,” Opitz said.
Opitz opines that Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs deal two aces now.
“They’ve really improved overall,” Opitz said. “Their velo (velocity) is up, their breaking ball stuff is really sharp now. You can kind of see the maturity take over. That’s the biggest thing. You see them attack hitters, how they know they can get hitters out and it’s special to watch. I’m excited for it.”
Despite his 78.1 innings second only to Campbell last season and earning All-SEC Freshman status, while striking out 55 against only 14 walks, Noland, was only 3-5.
Attribute much because Van Horn so often relieved him before he could complete five innings.
Noland’s inexperience, lack of prep time and a deep bullpen factored in the quick hooks.
“It was all of that,” Noland said. “It was frustrating obviously because you want to pitch however long you can. I wanted to be out there longer, but I trust coach. His decisions are final. Just doing what coach expected is all that mattered.”
Noland knows this season’s expectations run deep to pitch deeper into his three-game series openers.
“If you are still standing on the mound in the eighth inning your odds of winning are really good,” Noland said. “And if we can keep those relievers for the second two games and really save the bullpen for the meat of the Sunday game, that’s what we really need.”
