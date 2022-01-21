FAYETTEVILLE — His 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks baseball season prematurely ended with an arm injury, junior right-hander Peyton Pallette of Benton, will undergo arm surgery and not pitch in 2022.
A University of Arkansas spokesman confirmed Thursday that Pallette, a right-hander, has a UCL (ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow) injury requiring Tommy John Surgery.
Pallette, who lettered for the Razorbacks’ abbreviated by COVID 2020 season, opened 2021 as Arkansas' top starting pitcher.
Pallette went 1-2 in 11 starts and from the bullpen one save before an arm injury that was attempted to heal without surgery ended his campaign while the Hogs defeated Florida at the SEC Tournament before their NCAA Regional and Super Regional.
