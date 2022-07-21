FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas redshirt junior KJ Jefferson returns as one of the more established quarterbacks in the SEC.

Jefferson is fresh off leading the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record in 2021. In 13 games last fall, Jefferson completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He rushed 146 times for 664 yards and six touchdowns. Despite a great season in 2021 Jefferson has worked hard to improve his game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.