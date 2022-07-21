FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas redshirt junior KJ Jefferson returns as one of the more established quarterbacks in the SEC.
Jefferson is fresh off leading the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record in 2021. In 13 games last fall, Jefferson completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He rushed 146 times for 664 yards and six touchdowns. Despite a great season in 2021 Jefferson has worked hard to improve his game.
“I feel like I improved on decision making and being disciplined with the ball, just taking care of the ball and trying to put my teammates in the best position to win," Jefferson said during SEC Media Days on Wednesday in Atlanta. "Just leaning forward and moving forward to be more consistent and be even more vocal as a leader.”
Jefferson's favorite target from 2021 is gone though.
Treylon Burks is now with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL after being drafted in Round 1. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman feels the Hogs have good receivers, but not just one who can replace Burks.
"Well, I think obviously the unsaid thing there was Burks, losing Treylon Burks," Pittman said. "I don't know you replace a guy one for one. I don't think you can there. We're going to have to do it by committee.
"We're going to have to do it by committee. I'll say this. We look like a wide receiver group, we run like a wide receiver group. KJ is going to have to get comfortable with where these guys are going to be. He has to get comfortable with their speed, how they run their routes."
The Hogs went from 3-7 in 2020 to last year's record. Jefferson talked about the six-win turnaround in one season.
“We all just were bought in, locked in," Jefferson said. "We all just were extremely bought into the process and just believe in each other and come in with confidence and work hard every single day. To just come in and love one another and build that bond, not just on a football standpoint, but also on a personal level.”
Against Alabama in a 42-35 loss, Jefferson completed 22 of 30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. On Wednesday, he reflected back on that game.
“It gave me a lot of confidence," Jefferson said. "The preparation leading up to that week of the game, I met with my coaches to get the game plan and get some confidence for when it did come down to game time. When we got to the game, my teammates being able to make plays for me made me want to let them make plays even more throughout the game.”
Jefferson has made tremendous progress since arriving at Arkansas as a four-star recruit from Sardis (Miss.) Panola. He credits Kendal Briles with much of his improvement and success.
“He has played a tremendous role," Jefferson said. "Being able to instill the confidence in me to run this offense and run it to perfection, to gain the highest amount of production from this offense, and continually take this offense and team to the next level.”
Jefferson and Arkansas will open the season against Cincinnati on Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN. SEC Nation will also be in Fayetteville that day.
