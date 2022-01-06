FAYETTEVILLE — Anticipated either to turn professional or return to Arkansas as a 2022 bonus senior, safety Joe Foucha is doing neither.
Instead, Foucha announced Wednesday he has submitted his name into the transfer portal.
Foucha, like all who played in the COVID disrupted 2020 season when he was a junior, was granted that season’s eligibility into the future which he is doing through the portal.
The four-year starting safety from New Orleans, announced his intentions after paying lengthy tribute to former Arkansas coach Chad Morris and former defensive backfield coach Ron Cooper for recruiting him and the 2020 and 2021 seasons he played for coach Sam Pittman, including helping the 2021 Razorbacks go 9-4, their first to win nine since Bobby Petrino’s 11-2 2011 Razorbacks, and win the Outback Bowl, 24-10, over Penn State.
On social media Foucha posted: “I would like to thank coach Cooper and coach Morris for bringing me to the University of Arkansas. To coach Pittman and his staff, thank you for the continued support and development. To every teammate that took me in as a brother and a friend I am beyond thankful for you. And I will always cherish the memories we’ve made. To the academic and training staff, thank you for all of your instrumental help and guidance. And finally to all the amazing Razorback fans, thank you for your unwavering support through thick and thin.
I am forever grateful. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.”
Starting all 13 games for the 2021 Razorbacks, Foucha amassed 73 tackles including 7.5 for losses, two interceptions, including what amounted to the game-sealer against Penn State, five pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
Kickoff man Vito Calvaruso, bound for the University of Wisconsin, and Foucha are the only Arkansas starters besides several reserves who have submitted their name to the transfer portal.
Junior first-team All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks turned professional before the Outback Bowl.
