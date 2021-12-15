FAYETTEVILLE — As a third-year sophomore, Arkansas Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon is eligible for this spring’s NFL draft.
Catalon won’t be partaking. The 2020 Football Writers All-American as a Razorbacks redshirt freshman and posting an outstanding sophomore season until a shoulder injury requiring surgery ended his season after six games, announced his 2022 return Tuesday on Twitter.
“This place has been a second home for me since I arrived in 2019,” Catalon said during a video he posted. “The love and support from my coaches and the great fans here have been second to none. The relationships and accolades made on and off the field have been something I’ll forever be proud of and cherish. Every time I step foot on the field, all I want to do is put my best foot forward and wear that Razorback logo with pride and honor. My family always told me, 'Follow your heart and just enjoy the journey,' and that journey will continue here.”
Catalon will be able to travel with 8-4 Razorbacks to Tampa, Florida, and watch their Jan. 1 Outback Bowl game against Penn State.
Catalon started all 10 games for the 3-7 2020 Razorbacks and intercepted three passes, one returned for a touchdown, broke up seven passes, forced two fumbles and was involved in 99 tackles.
For his six games in 2021 Catalon made 46 tackles, intercepted two passes and broke up six.
