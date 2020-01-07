FAYETTEVILLE — Most might be offended when a guy named “Buzz” calls you “pesky” like a fly.
But that doesn’t bug Desi Sills.
In fact, the Arkansas Razorbacks 6-foot-1 sophomore guard from Jonesboro took it as a compliment.
It just bugged him it didn’t seem he had crossed Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams’ radar until after Sills delivered 13 points, four rebounds, two steals, incessant defense and an assist against zero turnovers in 30 minutes of Arkansas’ 69-59 SEC opener over the Aggies last Saturday at Walton Arena.
“3 (Sills number) is a very pesky — maybe that’s the appropriate adjective,” Williams said postgame. “Really, really good on the ball defender.”
Sills smiled after Monday’s practice.
He was reminded of Williams’ praise even as fellow guards and on the season leading Arkansas scorers Mason Jones and Isaiah Jones each scored a game-leading 17 points while Jimmy Whitt, the third-leading scorer this Arkansas season, tallied 12.
“I’m very thankful that Buzz gave me a compliment because I came into the game with a motor,” Sills said. “Because I really wasn’t really on any scouting report as a guy they were talking about. They were talking about three main guys and I’m glad that at the end of the game I proved to a lot of fans and a lot of Arkansas fans and other fans that believe in me that I really can go.”
No doubt that Sills can really go, asserts first-year Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.
“He is a pest for the opposing team and he's a tough-minded young man,” Musselman said,
So tough-minded and so persistent that Musselman has started Sills every game this 12-1 season.
Sills averages 30.1 minutes per game even through an opening shooting slump.
Now 13 of 61 on threes, Sills hit but two of his first 30 tried treys.
“It's not often that when a player goes through a shooting slump, which he did early in the year, that you still play a guy 30-plus minutes,” Musselman said. “We're doing that because of all the intangible things he does for us. He gives us so much. He doesn't care how many points he scores, he doesn't care how many shots he takes.”
Former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson recruited Sills for his defense.
Musselman, Sills said back in October, said he saw untapped offensive potential.
Obviously that held up even as the 3-balls kept clanking.
“I’ve got to give a big shout out to coach Muss and the coaching staff because they gave me the opportunity from day one to just tell me to be me,” Sills said. “They came back and watched film of last year’s games and told me they wanted me to be a scorer and look to do more. Ever since he told me I’ve been doing that. I’m thankful for them giving me the opportunity and I’m just running off with it.”
The scorers, Jones and Joe, never doubted Sills would get his 3-balls to fall.
“I’d ask Isaiah and Mason what I’m doing wrong,” Sills said. “And they’d say. ‘You are doing everything right. You are just in a shooting slump.’ Really not in a shooting slump. The shots just aren’t falling.’ I had to keep my head up high and have my teammates on my side and I really appreciate them for that. If they ain’t falling you’ve just got to stay in the gym and keep working and know eventually they are going to fall like you want them to fall.”
In the meantime, Sills never forgot the defense that Anderson saw to recruit him in the first place. He adapted to the “hands to eyeballs,” defense he says Musselman stresses.
“I give coach Musselman a lot of credit for coming in with a lot of stuff and we’ve really bought into it and it’s paying off just fine,” Sills said. “We all try to lock down our man and keep our hands in their eyeballs and that’s why we are one of the top teams in the country on defense.”
Offensively, Sills was a threat even when the threes weren’t falling.
At only 6-1, he fearlessly defies 6-10 shot-blockers scoring inside.
“I think he's done a much better job this year than he did last year taking the ball to the basket,” Musselman said.
Sills credits Connor Vanover, the 7-3 sophomore center compelled to redshirt as a University of California transfer but practicing daily, as the foil improving the finish to what Sills starts inside.
“Coach Musselman told me from watching last year that I had to work on my finish,” Sills said. “Since day one, I’ve been working against Connor trying to block my shot. I’ve been going into his body and trying to finish.”
