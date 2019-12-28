FAYETTEVILLE — Ailing Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore starting guard Desi Sills of Jonesboro, went through some of Friday’s practice and ought to play Sunday against the Indiana Hoosiers, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said late Friday afternoon.
Sills bruised his left knee during Arkansas’ 72-68 victory over Valparaiso last Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
He tried briefly returning to the game but was removed at the first opportunity and withheld the remainder of the game.
Musselman gave his 10-1 Hogs off until reassembling for practices starting Wednesday afternoon with the 11-1 Hoosiers of the Big Ten looming at their Assembly Hall in Sunday’s 5 p.m. game televised by the Big Ten Network.
“Desi, today was the first day that he kind of went through stuff,” Musselman said after Friday’s practice. “He didn’t do much of our contact stuff but we still have over 48 hours before game time. If he still keeps doing as much rehab as he possibly can we would expect him to be able to play.”
Will Sills start?
“Just see how he practices tomorrow (Saturday),” Musselman said Friday. “I think tomorrow morning is going to be a real indication of kind of where he is with everything.”
Sills banks on playing against Indiana.
“Yeah. I’ll be ready by December 29th, yes sir,” Sills said. “I’ll do anything I can to help my team win. Sacrifice my whole body. Just as long as we come out with a W, that’s all that matters.”
How did his knee feel off what he did Friday?
“The knee is coming along pretty good,” Sills said. “It’s my left knee. Not my jumping knee. I’ve been working hard doing therapy, doing treatment each and every day to come back.”
The Razorbacks practiced Saturday morning in Fayetteville before flying to Bloomington.
As a freshman, Sills closed the 2018-2019 campaign scoring a then career-high 18 points in the 63-60 loss to the Hoosiers in the second round of the Postseason NIT at Assembly Hall.
This season, Sills scored a career high 20 points in the 86-79 overtime loss to Western Kentucky on Dec. 7 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
All the other Hogs are reported to be healthy and practicing well since their return from their holiday break, Musselman said.
