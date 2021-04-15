The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame will have nine new members Friday night.
Five sports are represented among the nine names with basketball leading the way with four new ASHOF members, followed by two from football and one from baseball, golf and track and field.
Among those names are Lisa Cornwell, Lance Harter, Tim Horton, Joe Johnson, Kevin Kelley, Jesse William Mason, Jr., Billy Joe Murray, Lawson Pilgrim and Johnny Ray.
Both Horton and Pilgrim are graduates of Conway High School and were inaugural Wampus Cats SSports Hall of Fame inductees in 2019.
Horton was an all-state running back for Conway in 1984 and 1985 and was also an all-state sprinter.
He played football at the University of Arkansas where he was a team captain and has since carved out a long coaching career that started with a nine-year stay at Appalachian State, where he served as the tight ends, running backs, wide receivers and returners coach.
He then moved to Air Force, where he spent 1999 to 2005, serving as the wide receivers and running backs coach.
Then, he spent one season at Kansas State as the running backs coach before heading to his alma mater at Arkansas where he served as the running backs coach from 2007 to 2012.
He stayed in the SEC, heading to Auburn from 2013-18 as the running backs coach and then to Vanderbilt from 2019-20 as the running backs coach.
Horton now finds himself back at Air Force as the running backs coach and the special teams coordinator.
Pilgrim played basketball for the Wampus Cats and was an integral part of the Wampus Cats’ 88-5 overall record from 1973-76.
Conway won three conference titles, two state titles and had a 36-0 undefeated season in 1976.
Pilgrim was named the Arkansas Gazette and Democrat’s Sophomore of the Year in 1974 and was named to both Super Teams in 1975 and 1976.
He was the Arkansas Activities Association’s MVP in 1976 as well as an All-American the same year.
After graduation, Pilgrim played at the University of Arkansas in 1976-77, where he lettered.
The following year, he transferred to Hendrix where he played alongside five high school teammates.
The Warriors went 69-18 during his years at Hendrix, including a 43-11 record in Arkansas Intercollegiate play, including back-to-back AIC championships.
He was the first and only two-time All-American at Hendrix.
Lisa Cronwell was four-time Arkansas Women’s State Amateur champion, three time American Junior Golf All-American and 1992 Arkansas Female Athlete of the Year.
She attended Fayetteville High School where she played on the boys golf team because there was no girls team at the time.
She then attended Southern Methodist University and then transferred to the UA when it started a women’s golf program.
Lance Harter is in his 30th year as the Arkansas women’s cross country and track and field teams and has numerous championships to his name.
His teams won the SEC titles from the 2014 SEC Outdoor championships to the 2018 SEC Indoor championships.
His teams have won 14 consecutive titles. His 2015 team won the NCAA Indoor national title, the first by a UA women’s program.
HIs 2016 outdoor team won the NCAA title.
Joe Johnson played basketball for Little Rock Central and basketball at UA.
He earned SEC All-Freshman Team and SEC All-Tournament honors for the 1999-2000 season.
He earned second-team honors and all-tournament honors in his sophomore season before declaring for the NBA draft.
Johnson had an 18-year NBA career, playing for the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz.
He averaged 16 points per game for his career.
Kevin Kelley is the head football coach at Pulaski Academy, where he has coached for 18 years.
He has won eight state titles and his offenses have ranked nationally in the top 10 for 11 of the last 12 seasons.
In terms of state records, his offenses hold the top 12 places in the Arkansas record books.
He was named the 2016 USA Today Coach of the Year.
Jesse William Mason, Jr., was a three-year starter at Arkansas Agriculture, Mechanical and Normal College, which is now UA-Pine Bluff.
He earned All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors from 1958 to 1960.
Mason is one of three former UAPB players to have his number retired by the school. He is the Lions’ third all-time leading scorer.
Billy Joe Murray had a 38-year coaching career, which spanned 1981 to 2018.
He coached at Altheimer, Crawfordsville and Earle, where he won more than 1,100 games as the boys and girls coach.
He won seven boys state championships, with one at Crawfordsville and six at Earle.
As a student-athlete, he led Morrilton to their first state title and was named the Class AA MVP for the 1973 state tournament.
He attended Arkansas Tech from 1974-77 where he was a two-time All-AIC selection in 1974 and 75.
Johnny Ray played baseball for UA, where he was a two-time All-Southwest Conference second baseman.
He helped Arkansas finish as the runner-up in the 1979 College World Series.
He was eventually drafted by the Houston Astros and had a 10-year MLB career, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates and California Angels.
He was the Sporting News Rookie of the Year and won the National League Silver Slugger the following year.
The event will take place at the Statehouse Convention Center in the Wally Allen Ballroom.
The doors will open with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. and the banquet/dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Dress is business and tickets are $200 and can be purchased at https://www.arksportshalloffame.com/2021-ashof-inductees or contact ASHOF at (501) 313-4158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.