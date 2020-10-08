It’s been a little over four years removed from Central Arkansas beating the Arkansas State Red Wolves 28-23 in Jonesboro, and it has still stung for some.
“We talked about it a good bit yesterday,” Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson said. “Not so much earlier in the week. We were still trying to put Coastal to bed and just talk about overall where we’re moving. There’s a number of guys that were here and were a part of that and didn’t like it — nobody more than me. We talked about what they are and what they can do and how capable the team is that’s coming in and how hard they’ll play.
“I would say the group that was a part of that game is fairly small. I think they’ve done a good job of how that felt and they don’t want to repeat that. That’s going to take us playing our best ball and playing much better than we did a week ago because it’s a really good football team coming in.”
Though there aren’t many players from either side involved in that game four years ago, there are many fans that remember that game.
Much like UCA fans have seen in the past two seasons, that Bears team came back in the fourth quarter to stun the Red Wolves.
Antwon Wells converted a fourth-down attempt by rushing for a 3-yard touchdown to pull UCA within one at 23-22 with 13:04 left in the game.
Seven minutes later, the Bears put the final score on the board with an 18-yard pass from Hayden Hildebrand to Conway native and Arkansas State transfer Brandon Cox.
Key stops down the stretch preserved the win for UCA, while the game’s biggest play might have been a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown by Tre Smith to kickstart the Bears.
After that game, there was hope that UCA and Arkansas State could schedule a game soon, but because of scheduling things in advance, that opportunity wouldn’t happen until the Bears return to Jonesboro in 2021.
With this season’s uniqueness, the rematch was scheduled for Sept. 19.
However, the game had to be rescheduled to Saturday because of COVID concerns to Arkansas State that plagued the team in its 52-23 loss to Coastal Carolina, and still has some lingering effects.
“The timing seemed a little off,” Anderson said. “I think the main thing we’re dealing with is, if you watched us play K-State just how fast we looked and the energy level we were able to play with for 60 minutes. Didn’t feel like K-State could match us. I felt like they were still recovering and getting their legs. We look like we’ve kind of started back at square one. We fatigued very early. It started showing in the second quarter and we just didn’t have that step and that burst that we have normally become accustomed to seeing from our group.
“I told guys that the first time in seven years, I felt like we weren't the fastest team on the field in our league. We’re trying desperately to get that back and get guys to feel better. We are still dealing with some guys that don’t feel great. They’re able to practice and play, but how many reps and did they really have their legs underneath them. That’s new for everybody and we’re not through dealing with it. It came in a large group and has affected a large number of guys that we are counting on. We’re going to have to figure out how to handle that.”
Anderson, who dealt with a bout of COVID himself knows his team can play well at full strength.
That was put on display when the Red Wolves beat Kansas State on the road.
Anderson also knows his team has to play up to its best against a Central Arkansas team that was in position to end North Dakota State’s 37-game winning streak last week in the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.
Anderson pointed to UCA’s length and speed on the outside, but also junior quarterback Breylin Smith’s ability to extend plays.
“They have really good team speed,” he said. “It shows at the wideouts position. They’ve got some size and length as well. The ability for their quarterback to extend and improvise and buy time and create. You go from staying in the pocket and the clock’s going off in your head, but when you start moving and extending, that’s a long time to cover athletic guys out in space.
“They do a great job with space. They do a great job of balance and conflict, in terms of motions and RPOs (read-pass-option) and all of that. I think Nathan (Brown) does a really good job with the offense. That’s why he ended up in the position he’s in. I think with what they do, they’ve got the pieces like us. Do you double there? Do you bracket there? Do you break pressure? Do you contain? A lot of different variables are involved with what they do offensively. It’s not the triple option we saw last week. It’s more about an athletic quarterback with speed at the skill position.”
The Red Wolves and Bears meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro with the game being broadcast on 94.1 FM as well as ESPN3.
