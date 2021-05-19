FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN deems it worth prime time that the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Longhorns rekindle their old Southwest Conference football rivalry.
ESPN has set 6 p.m. CDT for the Sept. 11 Arkansas versus Texas game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
For the Razorbacks of the SEC, and the Longhorns of the Big 12, annual Southwest Conference rivals until Arkansas left the since defunct league in 1992, it’s their first regular season nonconference meeting since the 2008 Longhorns routed former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino’s Razorbacks, 52-10, in Austin, Texas.
Arkansas won the last meeting with Texas. Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema’s 2014 Razorbacks lassoed the Longhorns, 31-7, in the Texas Bowl at Houston.
The Sept. 11 meeting will mark the season’s second game both for second-year coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks and first-year coach Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns.
Arkansas opens Sept. 4 hosting at Reynolds Razorback Stadium another old Southwest Conference rival, the Rice Owls of Conference USA.
Texas also opens Sept. 4 hosting the University of Louisiana in Austin.
EX-RAZORBACKS RESURRECTED
In his two 2-10, 2-10 overall/0-8, 0-8 in the SEC seasons, it seems former Arkansas coach Chad Morris never could find a quarterback.
Three other teams each can say they each thrived on one that didn’t under the Morris regime.
Cole Kelley, who played both for Bielema and one year for Morris, just received the Football Championship Subdivision’s version of the Heisman Trophy for his quarterbacking at the University of Southeastern Louisiana.
Nick Starkel, a 2019 grad transfer to Arkansas from Texas A&M, got benched after throwing five interceptions in a 31-24 loss to San Jose State.
Ironically, Starkel transferred to San Jose State, starred for the 2020 Spartans and returns to San Jose State as the 2021 starting quarterback.
Ty Storey, the first inherited from Bielema quarterback that Morris started and then moved on from, came back and starred for Western Kentucky in the Hilltoppers 45-19 victory forcing Morris’ firing.
Pittman had much better going for his first year bringing in since turned pro Feleipe Franks as a grad transfer via the University of Florida quarterbacking the 2020 Razorbacks.
He’s optimistic that third-year sophomore KJ Jefferson can continue Arkansas’ progress from last season’s 3-7 entirely SEC campaign.
BUSY BASEBALL, SOFTBALL WEEKEND
Day one of the NCAA’s Fayetteville Softball Regional that SEC co-champion Arkansas hosts at Bogle Park with Manhattan College, Stanford and South Dakota State the four-team double elimination competition, won’t Arkansas conflict with the baseball Razorbacks’ SEC regular season closing three-game series with the Florida Gators at Baum Stadium.
At 19-8 in the SEC, leading the SEC West by two games over 17-10 Mississippi State and the SEC overall by one game over SEC East leader Tennessee, 18-9, and beaten two of three by Arkansas last weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee, coach Dave Van Horn’s nationally No. 1 Razorbacks, 39-10 for all games, play their final, SEC series at 6 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Coach Courtney Deifel’s SEC women’s softball co-champions, 19-5 in the league and 40-9 overall as the nationally sixth seed, play the MAAC (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) champion Manhattan Jaspers, 22-14 at noon Friday followed by Stanford, 31-20 of the Pac 12, versus South Dakota State, the 42-6 Summit League champion.
The SEC Network will televised the Thursday and Friday night Arkansas versus Florida baseball games and Friday’s noon Arkansas versus Manhattan softball game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.