FAYETTEVILLE — LSU, nationally ranked No. 1 this week for both men’s and women’s outdoor track field, hosts sprints and field events contingents from the nationally No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks women and nationally No. 12 Razorbacks men among others Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Arkansas men’s coach Chris Bucknam is giving his distance runners off this weekend while Arkansas women’s coach Lance Harter’s distance crew will run Friday in Fresno, California.
“LSU is ranked No. 1 in the country and their guns are blazing,” Bucknam said. “And Alabama will be there and they have some outstanding sprinters and hurdlers. It’s going to be a good track meet.”
Harter said competing against LSU, “sets up perfectly head-to-head,” for Arkansas’ sprinters, hurdlers and pole vaulters.
“We are running out of opportunities preparing for the SEC (Outdoor Championships May 13-15 in College Station, Texas),” Harter said. “We want to continue to get seed marks for the SEC and qualifying for the NCAA Championships as well.”
The distance races that Fresno State hosts have mushroomed as Harter has Arkansas entrants from the 800-meter up.
“It originally was supposed to be like seven teams trying to resurrect the West Coast Relays,” Harter said. “That’s now turned into like 20 teams and basically taken the place kind of what Mount Sac (discontinued last year because of COVID) had done in the past. For distances, it’s like a preview of the West Regional with Oregon, Stanford, Colorado and BYU.”
