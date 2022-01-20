FAYETTEVILLE — Though Arkansas’ leading rushing running back the past two seasons, Trelon Smith as anticipated has submitted his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.
Smith announced his decision Thursday on Twitter. He thanked the Chad Morris regime for bringing him to Arkansas to redshirt in 2019 as a junior transfer after playing two years at Arizona State, and thanked Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and running backs coach Jimmy Smith for whom he played the last two seasons and thanked Arkansas teammates and fans.
“With all that being said,” Smith posted. “My family and I think the best decision is for me to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left.”
Set in 2020 to be the backup to 2019 1,000-yards plus running back Rakeem Boyd, Smith, with Boyd dogged by early-season injuries eventually terminating Boyd’s final Arkansas campaign, Smith led the 3-7 Hogs in rushing with 710 yards and five touchdowns on 134 carries and caught 22 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.
Smith played every game for the 2020 Hogs and played every game for the 2021 9-4 Outback Bowl champion Hogs.
Second in Arkansas rushing to quarterback KJ Jefferson’s 664 yards, Smith led Arkansas running backs in 2021 with 598 yards and five touchdowns on 119 carries and caught four passes for 21 yards.
The starter until midseason, Smith, only 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, was eclipsed as a starter by sophomore big back Dominique Johnson, 6-1, 235 and shared less time in a running backs by committee including big, fast freshman Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, 6-2, 225 and slightly bigger with track speed freshman AJ Green, 5-11, 200.
Smith has a bonus senior year coming as all who played during the COVID-disrupted 2020 season had the option of regaining that season’s eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.