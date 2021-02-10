Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. Significant icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. Significant icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.