LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Urology, the state’s largest and most innovative urology practice, announced a partnership with Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Cameron Little to help raise awareness about men’s health, prostate cancer prevention and overall health and wellness around the state.
The partnership includes promotional efforts and events, including an appearance by Little at the 18th annual Kickoff to Men’s Health in September, which is national prostate cancer awareness month.
Kickoff to Men’s Health is an event hosted by Arkansas Urology and the Arkansas Urology Foundation that is intended to inform the public about free prostate cancer screenings offered across the state throughout the month of September.
“Early detection is vital when it comes to treating prostate cancer,” Arkansas Urology E. Scot Davis said. “We are thrilled Cam will help advance our efforts to educate the community on opportunities for free screenings and encourage men to get screened regularly. Cam is a nationally recognized kicker who racked up some impressive stats during his freshman season playing college football this past year. We could not think of a better partner for our prostate cancer awareness event, Kickoff to Men’s Health.”
Little is a native of Moore, Oklahoma, currently playing college football in Fayetteville.
In 2021, Little was a perfect 46 for 46 on extra points. He scored 20 out of 24 field goals, and reached an overall score of 106 kicking points, ranking 21st in the country.
The partnership with Arkansas Urology was formed in light of the law passed in July 2021 allowing student athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
“This is Arkansas Urology’s first NIL partnership,” Arkansas Urology director of marketing and director of the AU Foundation Chris Shenep said. “We were eager to work with a well-known college athlete like Cam, because we know the value of his brand advocacy to amplify our message and help us reach more Arkansans. We want people to know about our programs and services, and we also want to communicate the importance of prioritizing men’s health and preventative care.”
The partnership announcement coincides with the beginning of National Men’s Health Month in June, a national observance to raise awareness about health care for men and focus on encouraging boys, men and their families to practice and implement healthy living decisions, such as exercising and eating healthy.
“A healthy all-around lifestyle is so important,” Little said. “I am proud to align with a brand that advances health for Arkansans.”
For more information about Arkansas Urology, visit ArkansasUrology.com.
