FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks second baseman Robert Moore can call himself a consecutive two-time Freshman All-American.
Named a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper All-American for the abbreviated by COVID-19 2020 baseball season, Moore on Thursday was named third-team Freshman All-American by Baseball America.
All who played in 2020 were allowed to retain their 2020 eligibility status in 2021.
A switch-hitter, Moore helped coach Dave Van Horn’s 50-13 Razorbacks win the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament championships and the Fayetteville Regional Championship while hitting .283 with 53 RBI and a team-leading 16 home runs and was part of a superb up middle the middle defense with double play partner shortstop Jalen Battles, catcher Casey Opitz and center fielder Christian Franklin.
Moore, currently playing for the touring Team USA, joins outfielder-third baseman Cayden Wallace as 2021 Freshman All-Americans.
Wallace of Greenbrier, was named a first-team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game after hitting .279 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI.
Wallace currently plays summer ball in the Cape Cod League.
