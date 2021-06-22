FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas outfielder/third baseman Cayden Wallace of Greenbrier, was named Monday to Perfect Game’s Freshman All-American team.
Wallace’s 14 home runs tied the Razorbacks freshman record set by Heston Kjerstad, an eventual All-American and first player selected in the 2020 Major League draft.
For coach Dave Van Horn’s SEC champion/SEC Tournament champion 50-13 Razorbacks Wallace started 60, hit .279 and knocked in 44 runs.
A third baseman at Greenbrier, Wallace mostly played right field and some left field for Arkansas but also played third base when an injury to first baseman Brady Slavens compelled Van Horn to move third baseman Cullen Smith to first base.
Senior pitcher Caleb Bolden, 2-0, 4.50 ERA, has submitted his name to the NCAA transfer portal, it was reported by Rivals.com.
