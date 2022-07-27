SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors talks with Sasha Goforth (13) and Jersey Wolfenbarger (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament in March.

 Mark Humphrey / AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Mike Neighbors has announced the 15-game non-conference portion of the Arkansas 2022-23 basketball schedule.

Arkansas’ non-conference slate includes seven contests played at Bud Walton Arena with the first being against Central Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 11. The Hogs will play three road games, as well as participate in two tournaments – the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands and the San Diego Invitational.

