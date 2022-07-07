FAYETTEVILLE — The Southeastern Conference has released the 2022-23 league opponents for each women's basketball team including the University of Arkansas.
Arkansas will host eight games as well as play that amount on the road. Arkansas will play LSU, Missouri and Vanderbilt both home and away. The other home games for the Razorbacks are Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
The Razorbacks will also go on the road to face Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Arkansas finished 18-14 last season including 7-9 in the SEC. They fell to Utah 92-69 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The dates for the games will be announced at a later time.
