When Friday’s announcement came that Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State were joining the ASUN Conference, all the fanfare went to football.
It wasn’t all that unusual as the three schools, along with Kennesaw State and North Alabama, were establishing the ASUN football conference.
Kennesaw State and North Alabama were already members of the ASUN Conference, but played football elsewhere because the ASUN Conference had not been created.
“We have five football schools as of today,” ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said. “The five that play FCS football and will be united in this ASUN football building project. The five are UCA, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State — all with a rich heritage of football. Kennesaw State is a member of the ASUN and is an affiliate member of ASUN football. North Alabama, who is also a full ASUN member and plays in the Big South.
“Those five schools will be the foundation of ASUN football. It’s pretty strong with those five and I feel we will be very attractive to those that will want to be the best. We will not be attractive to anyone that will not want to challenge for at-large bids.”
Gubmart’s mention of rich history for these five schools wasn’t by accident as these five have been good football programs.
And, its history that UCA coach Nathan Brown knows well.
UCA football has continually won at any level and has been one of the better Southland Conference football schools the last several years.
Eastern Kentucky hasn’t made the FCS Playoffs since 2014, but is currently tied with Northern Iowa for second all-time in FCS appearances at 21 behind Montana’s 24.
“First of all, Eastern Kentucky, you look at their history and its as rich as any FCS program,” Brown said. “You look at the playoffs and the conference championships and the mystique they have as a program is unreal.”
Jacksonville State has been one of the better FCS teams across the 2010s with seven postseason appearances during that span, including the FCS runner-up in 2015.
The Gamecocks won the Ohio Valley Conference championships from 2015 to 2018.
“Then, you throw in Jacksonville State,” Brown said. “In the 2010s, they’ve been one of the hottest programs at our level of football.”
Kennesaw State has been one of the better FCS programs over the last several years, as the Owls haven’t lost more than three games since 2015.
“Kennesaw State is one of the fastest rising football playing schools,” Brown said. “They made a quarterfinal or semifinal run a couple of years ago. They’ve been a constant top 10 program a couple of years ago.”
North Alabama went through a recent transition from Division II to Division and were one of the best DII schools in the country before the transition.
“We’re very familiar with North Alabama,” Brown said. “You go back to the Gulf South Conference days. Matter of fact, my first career start was against the University of North Alabama as a redshirt freshman. I’ve obviously got some connection there with them.”
Brown talked about the importance of these five schools and the location of these five schools with UCA in Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky in Kentucky, Jacksonville State and North Alabama in Alabama and Kennesaw State in Georgia.
“You’re talking about five programs that are getting together with more on the horizon that gets you excited,” he said. “It’s like playoff football. When you strive and look at the best conferences in the country, it’s the Southeastern Conference. Where’s the Southeastern Conference located? It’s located in the exact footprint that this is trending toward, so you’re talking about some of the best recruiting and some of the best student-athletes in the country. You’re talking about places that understand the importance of football.
“Football in the south is just different, especially in the southeast. What a great opportunity on a day-to-day basis that you’re going against the best there is to offer.”
Though there are five schools currently in the ASUN Conference, it looks to get stronger as more schools could be on the horizon as Brown, UCA athletic director Brad Teague and Gumbart have mentioned.
