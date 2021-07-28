The ASUN Conference’s inaugural media day allowed for realignment talk, automatic qualifiers and COVID protocols.
ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart kicked things off Wednesday, not shying away from realignment talk as Texas and Oklahoma have shaken things up for the foreseeable future at the FBS level.
“You’re all aware that there may be some realignment going on in college football,” he said. “We think that is just an exciting and dynamic environment that allows opportunities for those that have some vision; for those that have a plan; and for those that can look a little further than tomorrow and see what institutions need, what students need and how can we help provide that in a better manner. We expect to continue to be a conference that looks ahead.”
However, whether the ASUN will add on to its established five schools for its football conference, Gumbart did stay tight-lipped.
“We’re not going to comment on any relationship whether we’re engaged with another school or not,” he said. “If I’m saying we're not doing anything constantly and then say no comment, obviously something is going on.”
The NCAA allows a conference to receive an automatic qualifier once six teams are established in a conference, which is why the partnership between the ASUN Conference and the Western Athletic Conference was established this season.
However, moving forward, Gumbart said that the conference will only be required for five schools for a two-year waiver period to receive an automatic qualifier as it searches for more schools to add to the ASUN Football Conference.
“Because we are eligible for an AQ (automatic qualifier) this year, the NCAA rules stipulate that you will retain that bid for a two-year waiver period if you drop to five,” he said. “We will be AQ eligible as it stands for 2022 and 2023. To maintain our status, we don’t need that sixth institution until the 2024 fall season. I’m confident that we will not use those two years of that waiver. I can’t give you the progress. From our standpoint, you either announce the touchdown or there is no news. We are confident that we are going to grow.”
Should the conference add another school in the future, Gumbart said it was reasonable to have that school as part of the ASUN family by Feb. 1 to get scheduling in place.
“I’ve just learned schedules are usually finalized in late January to early February. We want to get stability in our conference schedule no later than Feb. 1. If anything would happen by 2022, we’d need to do it by February or it has to be in 2023 and that’s OK. We’re ready to be patient and willing to be selective, certainly with the advent of realignment at the very top. The higher the start, the more there are to fall. I think it’s something that we’ll be ready for and we’ll be in contact with a lot of folks. Just like COVID did not deter us from building ASUN football, uncertainty in the landscape will not prevent us from building the most advantageous home here.”
Because the Delta variant of COVID-19 is still present, protocols will be in place for the 2021 season, however, as of this writing, Gumbart said it hasn’t been established yet for the ASUN-WAC Challenge but he expects it to be established soon.
“We’ve got a proposal that they have to address and see if (protocols are) acceptable,” he said. “I think it will be very simple. We also work out a tie-breaker scenario. What if we have three teams or a crazy four-way tie, how are we going to determine our AQ? We’re going to get together, and we have drafts of those proposals. I don’t think it will be too drastic from what you see from other conferences from vaccinated protocol to unvaccinated protocol for testing during the week.
“There will be limited opportunities to reschedule. The expectation will be you can field a team, but if you can’t, that is going to be a forfeit and you’ll be getting a loss in the standings if that’s the case. There’s little nuances like if both teams cannot play. They both can’t take a loss. With the Delta variant, we’ve got our eyes on that. We’ve got an epidemiologist on our board, so it will be a joint decision and update it as we go along so we can do everything we can to play. We always want to play, but we have to do it safely.”
The first official AQ7 matchup will be Sam Houston and Central Arkansas kicking off at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Estes Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.