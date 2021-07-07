Conference schedules have been released for Central Arkansas men’s and women’s inaugural run in the ASUN Conference for the 2021-22 basketball season.
The 12 conference schools will play in two separate divisions to limit travel and will play a 16-game conference schedule.
Both UCA squads will play in the West division alongside Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Lipscomb and North Alabama.
Each team will face divisional opponents twice, while playing one game against a team in the opposite division.
Conference season kicks off Jan. 5 for the Sugar Bears as they take on Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, Kentucky, while the men begin conference play Jan. 6 against EKU on the road.
Eastern Kentucky’s women went 9-15 overall during the 2020-21 season, while going 8-12 in their final season in the Ohio Valley Conference.
They failed to qualify for the OVC Tournament.
The EKU men went 22-7 during the regular season and went 15-5 in the OVC last year. The Colonels saw their season end March 5 in the OVC Tournament.
Both Bears and Sugar Bears will play their first home ASUN Conference game on Scottie Pippen Court against Lipscomb on Jan. 8.
The Lipscomb women went 12-10 overall last year with an 8-6 ASUN Conference record.
Their season ended March 12 against Florida Gulf Coast in the ASUN Conference Tournament.
The Lipscomb men finished 15-12 on the year and went 9-6 in the ASUN.
They lost their first game in the ASUN Tournament on March 4 to Florida Gulf Coast.
Game three of the conference slate will be on the road against Bellarmine in Louisville, Kentucky, with the women playing Jan. 12 and the men playing Jan. 13.
Bellarmine’s women struggled last season to a 5-17 overall record, getting all five wins during conference play.
They lost to Liberty on March 11 in their first game of the ASUN Tournament.
The Bellarmine men went 14-8 during the regular season and had a 10-3 ASUN Conference record.
Stetson eliminated Bellarmine in the ASUN Tournament, but Bellarmine was invited to the College Basketball Invitational where they beat Army in the first round and then lost to Pepperdine in the second round.
North Alabama comes to the Farris Center on Jan. 15 to play both UCA men’s and women’s teams.
The North Alabama women went 7-18 overall and finished with a 6-9 conference record.
They lost to North Florida in the opening round of the ASUN Tournament.
The UNA men went 13-11 and finished with a 7-8 conference record. The Lions made it to the ASUN Championship game but were defeated by Liberty.
Both UCA squads will stay at home to take on Jacksonville State as the women will play Jan. 19 and the men play the night after on Jan. 20.
The Jacksonville State women went 15-9 overall and a 12-7 OVC record, but fell to Tennessee Tech in the OVC Tournament.
The JSU men went 18-9 overall and carried a 13-6 OVC record, but saw their season come to an end against Belmont in the OVC Tournament.
UCA will jump into ASUN East competition Jan. 22 as it hosts Liberty.
The Liberty women went 19-8, while finishing with a 12-4 ASUN Conference record.
They fell to Florida Gulf Coast in the the ASUN Championship game.
The Liberty men went 23-6 overall and 11-2 in ASUN competition.
They beat North Alabama in the ASUN Championship game and represented the ASUN in the NCAA Tournament, but fell to Oklahoma State in the NCAA Tournament.
On Jan. 27, the UCA programs hit the road for North Florida as they take on the Ospreys.
The North Florida women went 14-11 and 11-5 during conference play, falling to Liberty in the ASUN Tournament.
The North Florida men went 8-15 overall and 6-6 in conference play, falling to North Alabama in the conference Tournament.
Two days later, the UCA teams head to Jacksonville on Jan. 29.
The Jacksonville women went 4-17 on the season and 1-13 in conference play.
They lost to Florida Gulf Coast in the second game of the ASUN Tournament.
The Jacksonville men went 11-13 on the season and 5-9 in ASUN play, failing to qualify for the ASUN Tournament.
Next up are home contests against FGCU and Stetson for both men and women’s teams.
Florida Gulf Coast comes to the Farris Center on Feb. 3, while Stetson comes Feb. 5.
The FGCU women put together a solid campaign last year, going 26-3 overall and 16-0 in conference play.
By season’s end, they were ranked No. 21/24, won the ASUN Tournament and then fell to No. 6 Michigan in the NCAA Tournament.
The FGCU men went 10-8 overall with a 4-5 conference record. They fell to North Alabama in the second round of the ASUN Tournament.
The Stetson women had a 10-15 overall record, while going 7-9 in conference play.
They lost to Lipscomb in the ASUN Tournament, but were invited to the Postseason Women’s Basketball Invitational where they went 1-2, eventually falling to Northern Arizona to end the season.
The Stetson men went 12-15 overall and 7-9 in conference play, beating Bellarmine to open ASUN Tournament play, but then fell to Liberty.
They played in the College Basketball Invitational, beating Bowling Green and then losing to Coastal Carolina.
UCA hits the road once more to play Kennesaw State on Feb. 9.
The KSU women went 7-12 overall with a 2-11 conference record, falling to Jacksonville in the opening round of the ASUN Tournament.
The Owl men went 5-19 and held a 2-13 conference record, falling to Liberty to open ASUN Tournament play.
The Bears and Sugar Bears remain on the road Feb. 12 against Jacksonville State before returning home to play Bellarmine (Feb. 16 for men, Feb. 17 for women) and Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 19.
The two teams hit the road once more to round out conference play with North Alabama (Feb. 23 for men, Feb. 24 for women) up first and finish conference play at Lipscomb on Feb. 26.
