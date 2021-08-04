ATLANTA, Georgia — The ASUN Conference announced Tuesday the inaugural conference schedule for the University of Central Arkansas tennis program.
The Bears are ready for the task as they gear up to compete in a nine-match conference schedule that starts March 18.
UCA begins their first hint of ASUN action with three straight road matchups to kick off conference play.
It will all begin in Nashville as it takes on Lipscomb and follows the road trip up with Jacksonville State and North Alabama.
During this nine-match stint, UCA will have four home matches compared to five away opportunities.
The Bears host their first home match against Bellarmine University on May 1.
UCA's other home matchups include Liberty, Florida Gulf Coast and Kennesaw State to finish out the regular season.
These matches lead to the ASUN Tournament that Liberty University will host May 22-24 in Lynchburg, Virginia.
"I am excited to start in the ASUN, to play new teams and new coaches and make new memories,” coach Casey Wharton said. “There is a lot of unknowns on where we will translate in this conference. I am excited to see where we are to see what we can work towards. The team is also excited, everyone likes a challenge."
