ATLANTA, Georgia — The ASUN Conference announced Monday the inaugural conference schedule for the University of Central Arkansas volleyball program.
The Sugar Bears are ready for the task as they gear up to compete in a 16-match conference schedule that starts Sept. 24.
UCA begins its first hint of ASUN action with a three-match neutral site tournament at Jacksonville State.
After that, the Sugar Bears will have one more tournament during the conference stretch as they head to Jacksonville University for another three-match set.
That tournament will happen in Jacksonville, Florida, and takes place Oct. 22-24.
During this 16 match stint, UCA will have five home matches compared to five away and six neutral site opportunities.
The Sugar Bears host their first home match against Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 8.
UCA's other home matchups include Bellarmine, Lipscomb, Jacksonville State and North Alabama in the final match of the regular season. These matches lead to the ASUN tournament that Florida Gulf Coast will host on Nov. 19-21.
The full schedule is on ucasports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.