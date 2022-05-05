Seeding is up for grabs in the final series of the regular season for Central Arkansas softball’s home matchup against Jacksonville State.
Currently, UCA (30-18, 14-7 ASUN) leads Jacksonville State (30-19, 13-8 ASUN) by one game in the West Division.
According to asunsports.org, with a sweep, the Bears could overcome North Florida for the No. 2 seed in the ASUN Tournament.
Jacksonville State is coming off a five-game winning streak after taking the final game of the series against North Alabama and then a midweek win over Alabama State and then a dominating series sweep over Bellarmine.
The Gamecocks have recorded four straight shutouts, outscoring the Knights 20-0 during last weekend’s series.
Against Alabama State, JSU won 4-0, and then picked up an 11-5 win over North Alabama to avoid a series sweep the weekend prior.
Offensively, Jacksonville State sits in sixth in the conference in runs scored, plating 174 runs across 46 games, while holding the league’s fourth-best batting average at .284.
Junior Camryn McLemore leads the offense, batting .385 on the year and gets on base at a .487 clip and slugs .646.
Meanwhile, in the circle, the Gamecocks sit in fourth in ERA at 2.84.
They’re led by a two-headed monster by freshmen Sarah Currie and Kat Carter, who hold a 2.53 and 2.83 ERA, respectively.
Currie has given up 54 runs, 45 earned, on 110 hits and 32 walks while striking out 80 batters in 124.2 innings pitched.
Carter has surrendered 78, 71 earned, on 162 hits and 43 walks while striking out 106 batters across 175.2 innings pitched.
UCA comes in with the nationally 23rd-ranked offense with a .313 batting average, led by sophomore Tremere Harris (.409) and Jenna Wildman (.381), who sit first and fourth in the league in terms of batting average.
In terms of league ranks, UCA ranks second behind North Alabama in team batting average. North Alabama bats .319 on the year.
The Bears sit in third in team ERA at 2.61, led by sophomore Kayla Beaver and junior Jordan Johnson, who have 2.44 and 2.50 ERAs, respectively.
Beaver has given up 60 runs, 54 earned, on 138 hits and 38 walks while striking out 115 batters across 155.0 innings.
Johnson has surrendered 55 runs, 48 earned, on 122 hits and 50 walks while striking out 155 batters across 134.1 innings.
This weekend’s series kicks off with a 4 p.m. Friday doubleheader, while the series wraps at 1 p.m. Saturday. All games will be played at Farris Field.
