Coming off a 78-50 Thursday loss at the North Alabama Lions, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears are playing for a chance at a home game to open ASUN Tournament play.
That game comes against the team they are competing with for that tournament home game on the road.
The Sugar Bears (9-17, 4-11 ASUN) head to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on Lipscomb (9-19, 4-11 ASUN).
In a previous matchup, UCA fell, 63-54, at home to the Bisons on Jan. 17.
In that game, both junior Lucy Ibeh and graduate Hannah Langhi contributed 16 points, while Ibeh recorded a double-double with 16 points in the game.
The Sugar Bears shot poorly in that game, hitting just 35 percent of shots from the field, while also turning the ball over 18 times.
Lipscomb Jalyn Holcomb led the Bisons in scoring with 14 points in 29 minutes off the bench.
From the outset until the first quarter, Lipscomb shot the ball well, hitting at 58.3 percent in the first quarter; 63.6 percent in the second, 40 percent in the third and then struggled in the fourth quarter hitting 23.1 percent.
More recently, however, both Sugar Bears and Bisons fell Thursday in conference matchups.
Lipscomb fell, 68-48, at Bellarmine, which is now Bellarmine’s lone conference win on the season.
In the first quarter, the Bisons shot a disappointing 16.7 percent from the field, which led to just four points, digging an early seven-point hole.
Shooting got better in the second quarter, hitting 57 percent from the field, but the biggest problem was Bellarmine’s shooting during the rest of the game.
The first quarter was rough for the Knights, hitting just 29.4 percent, but Bellarmine turned it around to shoot 59 percent for the remainder of the game. Meanwhile, the Bisons shot 34.8 percent in the second half.
Had Lipscomb won Thursday’s game against Bellarmine, the Bisons likely were going to play UCA in a “control your own destiny” game.
Instead, Saturday’s game is all the more important.
While Lipscomb was falling victim to Bellarmine’s first conference win on the season, the Sugar Bears were struggling against North Alabama.
After a hotly contested first quarter, which had separated the two teams by four points in favor of the Lions, UCA lost its shooting touch that it had in the first quarter.
After hitting half their shots in the first quarter, the Sugar Bears failed to shoot above 33 percent in each quarter for the remainder of the game.
Freshman Ruth Balogun was the only UCA player to reach double figures in the game with 11 points, while also recording her first career double-double with 10 rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.
Unfortunately for the Sugar Bears, Balogun’s double-double was about the lone bright spot in the game with team leading scorer Ibeh being held to 15 minutes, while scoring just six points and pulling down four rebounds.
Both teams will have to clear their memories of the difficult losses that were brought Thursday.
Holcomb leads Lipscomb in scoring for the season, averaging 9.7 points per game, while junior Casey Collier leads the team in assists with 90 and steals with 32.
Fellow junior Blythe Pearson leads the team in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while also leading the team in blocks with 17.
Ibeh leads the Sugar Bears in a trio of categories: scoring 13.2 per game, rebounding 10.3 per game and steals with 51.
Freshman Randrea Wright leads the team in assists with 81, while Langhi leads the team in blocks with 22.
Saturday’s game will tip off at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, with the game being broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as ESPN+.
