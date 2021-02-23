The ASUN Conference announced Tuesday the partnership between ASUN football and WAC football to form the AQ7 for the 2021 fall football season.
What has been dubbed the ASUN-WAC Challenge will feature four incoming WAC schools: Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin, and the three incoming ASUN schools: Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State.
The partnership came together as the Southland Conference, which ACU, Lamar, SHSU, SFA and UCA were all a part of decided to let those institutions go early to look for the conference’s next steps.
Therefore, those schools were put in a tough position as they would not be eligible for the 2021 fall FCS Playoffs.
Each conference across the FCS has to have six eligible football-playing institutions in order to earn an automatic qualifying bid to the playoffs.
Because current WAC members Dixie State and Tarleton State are reclassifying from Division II, they are not eligible for the fall playoffs.
Conversaley, the ASUN could not grab a sixth school before the Jan. 31 deadline to earn the fall automatic qualifier.
Therefore, the path to the partnership between the ASUN and WAC was born.
ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said the process was started because of his friendship with WAC commissioner Jeff Hurd.
Gumbart said he and Hurd got together to discuss the progress each conference was making to get football going and the conversations for a partnership heated up after both conferences announced football was coming to each conference.
“The WAC announced their great football news that four Texas schools from the Southland were moving and one from the Big West would be joining them a year later and with two reclassifying schools, they’d become a football conference,” Gumbart said. “We came a few weeks later and announced our news. The next piece of the puzzle was the Southland Conference understandably said, ‘If you’re moving on, why don’t you start your new day?’ I said, ‘We just happen to have three new schools coming into the ASUN, which gives us five, so maybe we can do something together.
“With the Big South, which is our current partner, and the WAC, we discussed options and thought we had a partnership and then we walked away from it and we’re going to partner with the Big South for a 12-team league. Then, we reengaged with the WAC, so it’s been a little bit of give and take, but there will be a group called the AQ7 that will be playing for a new automatic bid. The Southland still has a bid, OVC still has a bid, the Big South has their bid and Kennesaw State and North Alabama will compete for that bid. In fact, they’re going to play for two Big South bids because they’re playing a spring and fall season. Then, in ‘22, we’ll have a minimum of five.”
As Gumbart stated, Kennesaw State and North Alabama will both be playing Big South football for the 2021 fall season.
With this partnership between the WAC and the ASUN Conference, schedules were released for the fall season.
Dixie State and Tarleton State will be a part of the scheduling, but will not be eligible for the automatic qualifier because of their reclassification.
The seven schools will play a round-robin style schedule featuring three home and away games.
The team with the highest winning percentage will receive the automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs.
UCA’s schedule is as follows:
9/4 at Arkansas State
9/11 at Missouri State
9/18 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
9/25 vs. Sam Houston
10/2 at Abilene Christian
10/9 BYE
10/16 vs. Eastern Kentucky
10/23 at Lamar
10/30 at Jacksonville State
11/6 BYE
11/13 vs. Stephen F. Austin
11/20 at Tarleton State
