Due to being in a wedding in Illinois this weekend, I’m having to write the column earlier than I normally do, but there is plenty to discuss both locally and a couple national notes for another iteration of “Andy’s Appetizers.”
The ASUN Conference, on Wednesday, put out a press release stating the ASUN-WAC Challenge is coming back for the fall 2022 season.
Because both Sam Houston (WAC) and Jacksonville State (ASUN) are heading up to the FBS level for the 2023 season, thus ruled ineligible for postseason play under NCAA rules, that leaves both WAC and ASUN Conferences with just five member institutions.
As discussed when the WAC and ASUN got together for last year’s iteration, conferences need six member institutions in order to grab an automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.
With SHSU and JSU ineligible, both conferences put their five football member institutions together for another round of this challenge.
Unlike last year, however, teams will play a conference schedule and each conference will hand out honors and what not to their respective members.
One of the two conference winners will be decided for the automatic qualifier.
While I was largely looking forward to each conference having an automatic qualifier, this is a necessity because of SHSU and JSU’s ineligibility.
I guess we’ll have to wait to see if either ASUN or WAC can secure other members in order to get that automatic qualifier as standalone conferences.
The WAC will be down Lamar after this season as it is heading back to the Southland, while Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) and Tarleton State will be eligible for postseason play for the 2023 season.
Sticking with college football, HERO Sports released its Top 25 on Wednesday.
Unsurprisingly, the publication doesn’t think UCA is deserving of a preseason Top 25.
It’s hard to argue with that stance seeing what the Bears lost in the offseason via graduation or the transfer portal.
With a largely new quarterback room, and numerous other spots on the roster that were thinned out and then replaced through recruiting/transfer portal, the Bears will have to work their way into the Top 25.
However, I have a strong feeling that the coaching staff and the players don’t care much about rankings. They want wins, which comes with rankings.
In looking at UCA’s schedule and accounting for HERO Sports’ Top 25, the Bears will play three FCS ranked opponents: No. 6 Missouri State (Sept. 1), No. 8 Kennesaw State (Oct. 15) and No. 11 Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 12).
Nov. 5 opponent Eastern Kentucky has received votes to be ranked in the HERO Sports Top 25.
For this next bit, I wanted to touch on the professional baseball ranks.
The Cincinnati Reds have had an abysmal season.
Anyone who paid attention to the offseason knew the Reds were destined to be one of the worst teams in baseball and for the first 25 games or so, the Reds were about as bad as a team could be.
They’ve since picked it up, but they were a part of an odd statistic last Sunday.
One of baseball’s top prospects and rookie Hunter Greene, along with reliever Art Warren no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the Reds lost the game and it will not go down as a no-hitter because the home Pirates didn’t bat in the ninth inning.
This wasn’t the first time this has happened to a pitcher. In fact, it’s happened five other times.
Greene, who threw 7.1 innings of no-hit ball, walked five batters, including a run in the bottom of the eighth which was the winning run.
Now, of course, the walks, including the run given up by Greene, was his fault, but I will contend that this game is an example of why a pitcher’s win-loss record is meaningless in baseball.
Perhaps my largest argument for a pitcher’s record being meaningless is that a starting pitcher has to pitch at least five innings to pick up a win, whereas a reliever can get a win pitching fewer innings.
But, in Greene’s case and another argument I can make, Greene can only control what he can do.
If he pitches effectively enough to get a win, but the offense doesn’t score enough to beat the other team, that’s not on Greene.
He and Warren threw eight innings of no-hit baseball while Greene allowed a run, but the offense didn’t score at all to pick up a win.
All the Reds had to do was score two runs and Greene would have earned a win.
Had the Reds scored one when Greene exited and no further runs were scored after Greene exited until later in the game, Greene would have earned a no-decision.
Greene was dominant Sunday, but his offense failed him. That’s why many around baseball no longer pay attention to win-loss records. It’s why I haven’t been putting pitcher’s records in my baseball stories or saying which got the win in a game.
There are too many outside factors that a pitcher cannot control for a win or loss to be hung on a pitcher.
