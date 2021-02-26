Last Tuesday’s announcement of the partnership between the ASUN Conference and WAC will bring familiarity for one final season as “conference” members for five schools that will make up what has been dubbed the AQ7.
During the initial press conference, which announced the creation of ASUN football as Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State were exiting the Southland and Ohio Valley Conferences, a partnership was teased.
Because conferences need six schools to qualify for an automatic bid for the FCS Playoffs, something needed to be worked out.
The initial ASUN Conference announcement came Jan. 29, which UCA athletic director Brad Teague stated that the conference would need one more institution to join before Feb. 1 in order to get that qualification, it seemed farfetched in that limited time span.
Thus, this partnership was formed during a process that nearly involved the Big South because ASUN members Kennesaw State and North Alabama play Big South football until the 2022 season.
But, with that partnership, UCA and its fans will get one final look at Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin as “conference” opponents.
With those five schools opting to leave the Southland Conference for various reasons, they are no longer considered conference opponents.
Fortunately or not, with the reinstatement of WAC football and the formation of ASUN football, this allowed for these five institutions to meet up once again during the 2021 fall football season.
UCA coach Nathan Brown spoke on getting to play those four former Southland Texas schools one more time.
“I know for myself, I’m very familiar with the WAC schools being members together in the Southland Conference with those four Texas schools,” he said during Tuesday’s press conference. “I know the type of athletes, the type of coaches that are over there. It’s going to be an extreme challenge. It’s a great opportunity to mesh two innovative conferences that are moving forward at the FCS level.
“Getting the opportunity to have a farewell tour with some of those programs that we’ve played since 2006 since we became a Division I program. We’re very excited about that. We have a heavy group of players from the state of Texas, so that’s another opportunity for them to get in that state and play in front of their family and represent our logo in that state. What a great opportunity.”
Personally, I think it will be a great send off for the five schools and will make for quite the competitive conference in order to win the conference and get that automatic bid.
But, not only will it be a final chance to get to play these teams as “conference” opponents, there are some bragging rights for the new WAC and ASUN schools.
At the end of the season, there will be a trophy that will be presented to the conference that has the highest winning percentage against the other conference.
Trophies can be fun, but they have the opportunity to push rivalries that are not really rivalries.
When you think of college football rivalries that have trophies attached, and there are a lot of them, several have gained fame.
While I certainly don’t think this is the biggest rivalry in college football or even college athletics, I grew up in Missouri, so the Border War rivalry for the Indian War Drum was a big thing.
You also have the Egg Bowl for the Golden Egg between Mississippi State and Ole Miss, while here in Arkansas, you have the Golden Boot between LSU and Arkansas.
Then, you have the Border Line Rivalry between Arkansas and Missouri, which if you talk to many Arkansas fans, it's a forced rivalry after Missouri joined the SEC and proximity.
At UCA, the Bears battled McNeese State in the Red Beans and Rice Bowl, and the more recently created Governor’s I-40 Showdown with Little Rock.
I’ve heard nothing but positive things about the Governor’s I-40 Showdown, at least from the UCA side, and it has created more fun and intrigue when UCA and Little Rock play against each other.
So, while this ASUN/WAC trophy is a one-off thing, it does create a fun challenge, especially with the four Texas schools helping out the WAC, while UCA helps out the ASUN.
This will be a fun challenge.
