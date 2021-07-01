ATLANTA, Georgia — The ASUN Conference officially welcomed its newest members, the University of Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky University and Jacksonville State University, on July 1.
UCA, EKU and JSU announced their acceptance of the ASUN's membership invitations at a virtual press conference in January.
With the introduction of these three universities, FCS scholarship football becomes a sponsored sport by the ASUN Conference.
The ASUN becomes the 15th NCAA Division I Conference to sponsor FCS Football.
"Today it is official,” commissioner Ted Gumbart said. “We welcome Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State as our newest full members, each active Division I institutions with both a tradition of success through all their sports and participants in FCS football.
“Today represents the start of a new era in the ASUN. We have moved subdivisions as a conference with the sponsorship of football. Our goal is simple: maintain the upward trend of academic and athletic performance success we have established in all our current sports and become the best FCS conference in the country. Bringing these three schools together with ASUN FCS members Kennesaw State and North Alabama give us a tremendous foundation upon which to build. Thanks to the vision of the presidents — Houston Davis at UCA, David McFaddin at EKU and Don Killingsworth at JSU — and their athletics directors (Brad Teague/UCA, Matt Roan/EKU, Greg Seitz/JSU), we add three top institutions that share the ASUN commitment to student-athlete success.
“The ASUN's continued execution of its growth plan increases the value of ASUN membership for each of our great schools. To the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, staff, parents, boosters, media and fans at these schools, we proudly welcome you into our ASUN family. Onward and upward."
With the addition of Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, the ASUN Conference expands its geographic footprint to seven states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia) and now features 12 of the top-80 media markets in the nation and seven of the top-50.
The Bears, Colonels and Gamecocks all become members of the ASUN Conference starting with the 2021-22 season and increases the ASUN membership to 12 institutions.
