One day after a doubleheader sweep to clinch the ASUN West Division title, the Central Arkansas softball Bears rounded out the weekend with a sweep over Jacksonville State.
Feeding off Friday’s momentum that ended with an 8-0 five-inning no hitter by junior Jordan Johnson, Johnson was back in the circle as the Bears looked for a series sweep.
Things trended in the right direction immediately as Johnson sat down the Gamecocks in order in the top of the first.
In the bottom half of the first, sophomore Jenna Wildeman led off with an infield single and then advanced to second on a Tremere Harris ground out.
Wildeman then came around to score from second on a single to left center by sophomore Mary Kate Brown.
Junior Jaylee Engelkes followed with a walk, but sophomore Morgan Nelson struck out and sophomore Kristen Whitehouse grounded out to third to end the inning and the scoring threat.
The 1-0 UCA lead remained until the top of the third when JSU rallied to tie the game.
The inning started with a leadoff walk by senior Savannah Sudduth. Sudduth stole second after a Keeli Bobbitt strikeout.
Following another out, Sudduth was brought in on a two-out RBI by Karsen Mosley, who singled to left field, tying the game at 1-1.
Then, the two teams played to a stalemate until the bottom of the fifth as the Bears plated the game’s final run when senior Reagan Sperling singled to left on the first pitch of the inning.
Sperling advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and then Harris walked, putting runners on first and second.
Brown flew out to short and then Engelkes singled to center to bring Sperling home, which was the winning run. Nelson flew out to left to end the inning.
In the next half inning, the Gamecocks threatened with two outs.
Junior Camryn McLemore singled to left and then was substituted for pinch runner senior Chaney Phillips, who advanced to second when sophomore Lindsey Richardson singled to left to put runners on first and second.
UCA sophomore Kayla Beaver was brought in relief for Johnsona nd forced a ground out to end the scoring threat.
Beaver then closed out the top of the seventh by allowing a walk, but then got the other three batters out to end the game and earn a save and the series sweep.
Johnson won her 13th game of the season, while Beaver’s save was her third of the season.
Because UCA took the West Division title, it earned a double bye in the ASUN Conference Tournament and will face one of Kennesaw State, Stetson or North Florida on May 12 with North Florida hosting the ASUN Tournament.
The first round of the ASUN Tournament will be a win-and-you’re-in scenario before getting into double elimination play.
The ASUN Tournament will conclude with the championship game May 14.
