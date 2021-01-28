When the Western Athletic Conference announced its expansion Jan. 14, it was a matter of time before the Atlantic Sun’s expansion was announced.
That announcement appears to be at 10 a.m. Friday where a press conference will be held, which will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Shortly after the WAC announcement, UCA athletic director Brad Teague confirmed UCA moving to the Atlantic Sun.
Teague said via a radio show that UCA will help form a new ASUN football conference.
At the time, he said North Alabama and Kennesaw State would also be included in the new football conference with three others joining.
Since then, the rumored Eastern Kentucky has been confirmed as one team as well as Jacksonville State on a since deleted page on EKU’s website confirming the two schools would be joining Central Arkansas, North Alabama and Kennesaw State.
What is left up in the air as of this writing Thursday morning is the final sixth team needed to receive an automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.
“In the FCS, you have to have six DI institutions playing to get an automatic qualification getting to the national playoffs,” Teague said in the radio interview. “We should have six moving in. I can’t tell you who they are right now because some of these institutions are having to go in front of their board of trustees to make this happen.
“I can tell you Kennesaw State and North Alabama are members of the ASUN. They play football in the Big South as affiliate members. Those two will be a part of the ASUN and we’ve got three others that should be joining us and maybe more after that. We kind of feel like once we announce this partnership, which we hope is coming either late-January or early February that will have other institutions that will be a part of it. It’s all public schools and it’s all big brands. It’s going to be a pretty strong football league and we’re pretty excited about it.”
Current ASUN member Liberty does play football, but it plays at the FBS level as an independent and certainly won’t move back down to the FCS to make up that sixth team.
Teague did state that the remaining schools that hadn’t been announced would be big brands, which EKU and JSU have been prominent FCS Playoff contenders out of the Ohio Valley Conference.
An article in the Nashville Post dated Jan. 27 stated Austin Peay and Chattanooga were also targets to join the ASUN.
While we may not have official word on who that sixth school will be, we’ll find out around 10 a.m. Friday.
