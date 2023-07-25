x

Conway’s Ben Chandler grabs the football after Trez Hammond (21) made a hit on a Springdale Har-Ber player on an onside kick attempt in the first quarter of the Wampus Cats’ win over the Wildcats in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs last November. Sports editor Mark Buffalo received an honorable mention award for this photo from the Arkansas Press Association. 

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

Last Saturday, I attended the annual Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Editorial Contest awards banquet, representing the Log Cabin Democrat.

This was the first time I have attended the awards banquet in probably 14 years. I got to catch up with some of my colleagues from around the state, including my former co-workers at the Searcy Daily Citizen — Steve Watts and Greg Geary.

