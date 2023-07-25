Last Saturday, I attended the annual Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Editorial Contest awards banquet, representing the Log Cabin Democrat.
This was the first time I have attended the awards banquet in probably 14 years. I got to catch up with some of my colleagues from around the state, including my former co-workers at the Searcy Daily Citizen — Steve Watts and Greg Geary.
Our paper was up for five awards — three of which were mine.
We competed in the small daily category. I won first place in sports columns for my article about Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dying unexpectedly while the Bulldogs were preparing for their bowl game. I had a connection to the MSU team as former Harding Academy kicker Kyle Ferrie had committed to play there this coming season. Kyle had written a long Facebook post, which I quoted.
I also received a third-place award for my column on how sports can take a backseat to tragedy following the murder of Conway HIgh School secretary Kori Bartholomew and her daughter the night that Conway played football at Cabot in October.
Both of theses are the types of stories that really teaches us how fragile life can be.
Additionally, I received an honorable mention award in sports-action photo for a photo I took during the Conway-Springdale Har-Ber first round state playoff game.
My editor, Jeanette Stewart, received a second-place award for beat reporter. My co-worker Jordan Woodson received a second-place award for a photo essay he shot.
I must also mention that while working at the Daily Citizen for the first half of 2022, I had a photo that I shot win first place in the sports action category.
Awards are not what I got into this business for. It’s nice to be recognized for the work that I do. But it’s the relationships I’ve made over the years with players, coaches and parents that drives me to keep doing this after 30 years in the newspaper business.
Last week, a former player I covered in White County was offered a walk-on position to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The young man is Koby Teeter from Riverview High School. He and his mom used Facebook messenger to call me and tell me the news that he had been offered a spot as a walk-on with the Razorbacks. I took to my own social media account to brag on Koby and why I love what I do.
One reason I've been a sportswriter and photographer so long is the relationships I make with the athletes and coaches I cover. Today, I got a call from Marleah and Koby Teeter. I only covered Riverview football for one season, Koby's junior year in 2022.
Koby has a major love for football and wanted to play at the next level. He's been to several camps and today, they called me to let me know he'd been offered a walk on spot at the University of Arkansas.
The fact that they wanted to let me know personally about Koby's football means the world to me! So happy for him!
