After building an 18-point lead with 8:57 left in the game, some poor decisions almost brought the lead completely crashing down into a loss, but the Central Arkansas Bears hung on to beat the Stetson Hatters 79-75.
The second half of Saturday’s doubleheader looked like it would be a difficult slog with the two teams separated by just two points at halftime.
But, out of the break, the Bears (7-15, 4-5 ASUN) defense continued to play well, while the offense heated up, building up that 18-point lead.
A big reason why that was built was the 6-foot-7 junior guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud’s play throughout.
Kayouloud posted career highs in both scoring and rebounding during a 95-93 overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast University on Feb. 3, scoring 34 and pulling 17 off the glass.
He followed that up with a 24-point, seven-rebound effort that helped pave the way for the win.
Kayouloud said postgame that he was inspired by the celebration of women in sports and the stories that came with that during the previous week.
“I feel like that’s been so inspiring,” the Paris, France, native said. “Just hearing their stories and being a woman has an impact on them and how being inspired by other women in sports has helped them.”
Though Kayouloud had a big game, some of the decisions that were made by the Bears in general got them in trouble late in the game.
A cold stretch that saw shots fall short and turnovers allowed the Hatters to climb back into single digits.
Nearly two and a half minutes after building that 18-point lead, Stetson had cut the game down to seven points, in large part to sophomore Chase Johnston’s sharp shooting.
Johnston nailed a trio of threes back-to-back-to-back that quickly evaporated the double-digit lead.
Prior to the barrage of threes, Johnston had made just 1 of 6 shots from the field and was 0 of 3 behind the arc, but those three 3-pointers he hit late helped give new life to Stetson.
Though keeping it within that seven- to nine-point differential range for a few minutes, the Hatters managed to cut the lead down to a five-point UCA lead.
This is when things got dicey for the Bears, but were often bailed out.
Perhaps the most egregious poor decisions UCA made were when sophomore Collin Cooper pulled up from 3 just six seconds into the shot clock instead of running time off the clock with 47 seconds left after the change of possession back to Stetson.
Then, after a pair of Hatter free throws with 22 seconds left, Bears freshman guard Camren Hunter tried to throw up an alley-oop just four seconds into the shot clock, but the pass was picked out of the air and led to Stetson cutting the lead down to three with 14 seconds left in the game.
The Hatters were then forced to foul for a chance at the win, but came up short.
UCA coach Anthony Boone was thankful for the lead his Bears built in the second half in order to not be buried by those mistakes.
“I thought our guys came out in the second half and really turned it up on the defensive end,” he said. “That got us a lead and that’s why we were able to make the mistakes we did down the stretch and still win. The guys were kind of hitting their heads a little because of that, but we got the win and that’s the most important thing.”
For the game, the Bears had a trio of scorers reach double figures.
Graduate Jared Chatham finished with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Hunter scored 16.
Stetson had four players reach double figures with two scoring 20 each.
UCA moves on to travel Wednesday to Kennesaw State. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
