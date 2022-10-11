Arkansas Mississippi St Football

Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby runs the ball for a first down against Mississippi State on Saturday.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Razorback redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby provided a spark for Arkansas on Saturday.

Hornsby completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown. He also topped Arkansas' rushing chart with eight carries for 114 yards. The plan to use Hornsby as a wide receiver in addition to quarterback hasn't gone off as planned. Last week, Sam Pittman announced that Cade Fortin was the backup quarterback instead of Hornsby. However, Hornsby entered the game on Arkansas' second series and provided spark to the offense.

