Captains for the Greenbrier Panthers in their game with Siloam Springs on Friday night were Caleb Bagby (54), Jake Hardgrave (11) and Peyton Stock (74).

 Courteysy of Amy PWane PHotography

The Greenbrier Panthers took care of business against new conference opponent Siloam Springs. Outstanding individual performance, as well as dominant offensive and defensive outings by the Panthers led them to a 48-18 victory.

Miles Turner, who did it all for Greenbrier in this game, intercepted Siloam Springs on the first drive of the game. This setup a 10-yard touchdown run by Parker Roberts to make the score 7-0 with 7:17 left in the first quarter. Siloam Springs was forced to punt on their next possession. Greenbrier would drive the length of the field and capped this drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kane Griffin to Miller with 3:43 to go in the first quarter.

