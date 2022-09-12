The Greenbrier Panthers took care of business against new conference opponent Siloam Springs. Outstanding individual performance, as well as dominant offensive and defensive outings by the Panthers led them to a 48-18 victory.
Miles Turner, who did it all for Greenbrier in this game, intercepted Siloam Springs on the first drive of the game. This setup a 10-yard touchdown run by Parker Roberts to make the score 7-0 with 7:17 left in the first quarter. Siloam Springs was forced to punt on their next possession. Greenbrier would drive the length of the field and capped this drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kane Griffin to Miller with 3:43 to go in the first quarter.
Kicking off the scoring in the second quarter, Siloam Springs kicked a 26-yard friend goal to cut the Panthers lead to 14-3. Greenbrier would drive the length of the field and cap this drive with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Griffin to Carter McElhany. Siloam Springs would attempt a fake punt that would be sniffed out by the Panthers special teams.
Greenbrier would take advantage with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Griffin to Miller on fourth down. This score would make it 28-3 Greenbrier with 5:39 left in the 2nd quarter. Siloam Springs would then turnover on downs, however, Greenbrier would be forced to punt the ball for the first time with 35 seconds left in the second quarter.
Miller would continue his electric performance in the second half by returning the kick after halftime for a 75-yard Greenbrier touchdown. This score would make the game 34-3, as the extra point would be missed. After driving the field, Siloam Springs found the end zone for the first time on a run from inside the 10-yard line to make the score 34-10 with 8:14 left in the third quarter. Both teams would be forced to punt on their next possessions.
Greenbrier’s offense maneuvered their way down the field and scored on a Matthew Garrett touchdown. This score made the score 41-10 with 1:24 left in the third quarter. On the next Siloam possession, Miller would get his second interception of the night. McElhany would turn this interception into points on the offensive end as he would convert a 15-yard touchdown run to extend the Panthers lead again with a score of 48-10.
Siloam Springs would return the kick off deep into Greenbrier’s territory, however, they would fumble on the return. Greenbrier would then punt after the turnover. Siloam Springs would score one more touchdown with 4:29 to go in the game. Siloam would convert a two-point conversion attempt on a fake field goal to make the final score 48-18.
Miller had two receiving touchdowns, a kick return touchdown, and two interceptions. Griffin had three touchdown passes.
Greenbrier’s next game will be on the road at Van Buren on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
