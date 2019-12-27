Last weekend, Conway High School hosted its annual Bank OZK John Stanton Classic.
Good teams came in from all over the state, as it is one of the best and most well-run holiday basketball events around.
It’s not a tournament in the traditional sense, with a bracket and a champion.
The two-day gathering is a series of stand-alone games, often pairing up teams from different areas or classes that might otherwise not play each other.
Some teams play both days, some play only one.
The Wampus Cats played in the penultimate Friday night contest, losing to a good Fayetteville squad.
The finale that night was a much anticipated matchup between 6A Fort Smith Northside and 5A West Memphis.
They are two of the top teams in the state, with two of the top players, and they did not disappoint.
West Memphis hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime, but Northside prevailed in the extra period.
The Grizzlies’ 6-foot-9 Jaylin Williams is a four-star recruit has signed with the Razorbacks.
The Blue Devils 6-7 Chris Moore is a three-star recruit and opted to go with Auburn over Arkansas.
The Conway High student section in on one end of the court, behind one of the baskets.
Kids can get pretty creative, and they came up with a pretty good one when Moore stepped up to free-throw line.
As he lined up to shoot, the students started calling the Hogs. Moore missed the shot.
Razorback legend Ron Brewer was in the bleachers watching his Fort Smith alma mater.
He was also there watching Fayetteville, as his son Ronnie, another former Hog star, was on the bench as an assistant coach.
On Saturday, the Wampus Cats easily handled Sylvan Hills in a mid-afternoon match.
My son and I then headed down to North Little Rock to catch the Razorbacks in their annual game in central Arkansas.
The Hogs hosted Valparaiso, in what was a pretty sloppy game. But the Hogs showed some grit by posting a come from behind 72-68 victory over the Crusaders.
The crowd was exceptional, though late getting to their seats. I think that was partly due to the concession service being quite slow that evening.
We had tickets in the upper bowl, and about midway through the first half, there was a grouping of about 20 empty seats across the arena, a few rows behind the Hogs’ bench.
So, I had designs on moving over there at halftime, but they filled up before intermission.
The arena continued to fill up, even after the break. By the end of the game it was quite full, and quite raucous.
Several spontaneous, fan-led, full-throated, old-school Hog Calls occurred down the stretch.
Spontaneous as opposed to what has been far too common over the past few years at both football and basketball games, where the public address announcer has had to practically beg the crowd to perform the Hogs' signature chant.
Coach Eric Musselman has Hog basketball fans as excited as I’ve seen them in a long, long time.
