The Baseball Hall of Fame has its newest member and NFL fans were treated to a fantastic Divisional Round weekend which was capped off by one of the best games I’ve seen.
This week the Baseball Writers’ Association of America inducted former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz into the Hall of Fame, narrowly surpassing the 75 percent threshold needed in his inaugural year on the ballot.
Ortiz received 77.9 percent of votes, meaning he was the lone inductee for the 2022 class.
But, there’s a problem with this.
A few weeks back, I wrote about the Baseball Hall of Fame voters and some of their lack of vote.
The problem within recent years has been players that were prominent in the so-called “Steroid Era” have appeared on the ballot, leaving controversial decisions in who voters want to vote for.
Players have 10 years on the ballot and then it goes to a committee to decide. In some cases, players will not get in until the committee makes the decision.
The “Steroid Era” has certainly fallen under scrutiny and for good reason. Those players took performance-enhancing drugs in order to elevate their game, which caused a rise in home runs for offense.
Everyone remembers the great home run chase of 1998 between the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire and the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa, which many attribute to saving baseball after the 1994 labor strike. Ironically, baseball is undergoing another labor strike right now.
Neither of those players have yet to be inducted with McGwire falling off the ballot despite both players having more than the seemingly requirement of 500 home runs. McGwire has 583 and Sosa has 609.
But, both players are tied to steroids.
Two players on this year’s ballot were in the final year of eligibility and they are Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.
Neither player has reached the 75 percent voting threshold, therefore are now falling off the ballot and heading to the committee to decide.
Both of these players are notoriously tied to steroids with neither ever testing positive for PEDs that we know of.
Allegations have likely kept them out of the Hall. However, the problem arises when several claim that Bonds nor Clemens should get in because of their ties to PEDs.
But, Ortiz was a part of the group that came out in the now infamous “Mitchell Report” that outed several players having tested positive for PEDs.
So, the question becomes, “Why does one player, who has knowingly tested positive, and other players do not have alleged ties?”
I’m not trying to play moral police with Bonds and Clemens. I saw them at the tail-end of their careers when I was old enough to watch and understand baseball.
They both are two of the most dominant players at their positions ever.
So, Baseball’s Hall of Fame is without its all-time hit and home run king.
Switching gears, this past weekend of NFL football was a treat for all.
All games were decided by a combined 15 points, with three games being decided on final-second field goals with the other being decided in overtime.
What a story the Cincinnati Bengals are? Joe Burrow is looking like a star in his second season and has helped lead the way to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1988.
The Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase connection is a fun one, even though several wondered why the Bengals didn’t draft offensive lineman Penei Sewell.
The Bengals still need an offensive line. Burrow was sacked nine times in the win.
The Tompa Brady Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in a game the Rams tried to give away, surrendering a 27-3 lead only for Matthew Stafford to connect with Cooper Kupp deep, setting up a Matt Gay field goal to win the game.
The San Francisco 49ers have won back-to-back upsets over the Dallas Cowboys and No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers to put themselves in position to play a division rival that they’ve won six consecutive games against.
The final game of the weekend was perhaps the best, although it ended in somewhat controversial fashion.
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs was a heavyweight battle that many saw as the actual AFC Championship game.
Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes fought punch for punch in the back-and-forth duel that saw the Bills take a 29-26 lead with 1:54 left in regulation.
Nearly a minute later, the Chiefs scored to take back the lead.
Then, the Bills scored with 13 seconds left in the game, looking like the Bills were heading to the AFC Championship game against the Bengals.
But, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier decided to play a prevent defense, which opened the middle of the field for both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to allow for a 49-yard Harrison Butker field goal to tie the game up at 36 and send it to overtime.
The Chiefs won the coin toss and drove down the field and scored on a touchdown to advance.
This is where the controversy has come from.
The Bills’ offense didn’t get a chance to answer the Chiefs’ score, thus a demand for overtime rule changes has risen.
The suggestions I’ve seen have flaws.
People want overtime to be played for five minutes regardless of score. However, the way the Chiefs played the clock, they would have only allowed the opposing team 45 seconds to score under that set of rules.
People want another 15-minute overtime period or go to college rules.
I do agree that the rule does need to be changed, which the Chiefs did try to get overtime rules changed after Brady and the Patriots beat the Chiefs in overtime to play in the 2019 Super Bowl.
But, ultimately, in my opinion, the Bills defense should have not allowed the Chiefs to drive 45 yards in 13 seconds to tie the game.
Had the Bills got a stop, we wouldn’t have this conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.