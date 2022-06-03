When coming up with topics to write about, sometimes the week’s happenings just seem to write themselves.
This week, while I could write about a couple different topics, I wanted to call back to the Eli Cranor column that was published in Wednesday’s edition of the Log Cabin.
For those unfamiliar with Cranor’s column, people anonymously submit questions to which Cranor writes his response.
Cranor is a former professional football player, coach and now author.
Part of this week’s column dealt with a parent unhappy with an opposing travel ball team having walk-up music. This parent said it “felt wrong,” due in part to these kids being “8-year-old boys.”
This entry by this parent says: “We shouldn’t have to make baseball into a dance party in order for kids to enjoy it. It should be fun. It wasn’t like that when I was a kid. I know that. I also wasn’t very fond of the music selection. Some of the boys had hip-hop songs that, although they'd been censored, I still didn’t think were appropriate given the setting.”
The question asked of the parent was “what do you think about ‘walk-up’ music in youth league baseball.”
Now, there are times when I read these columns and I quite enjoy what is being discussed and asked. But, lately, there seems to be a lot of complaining, which I will point out that another entry within this column was someone being positive, which I appreciated.
However, I want to get to the “walk-up” music entry. I should preface this by saying, I do believe everyone has a right to their opinion, but sometimes, opinions are just odd. I feel like this is an odd opinion shared by a parent.
I don’t always agree with how Cranor answers, and that’s OK, but I particularly loved Cranor’s response to this entry.
Cranor compares the question to an old man shaking his fist at the sky, and then explains that the overarching goal of youth sports is to make sure the kids are having fun.
He also addresses the “hip-hop music is inappropriate” part by saying “I hope you’re not lumping all hip-hop music as inappropriate.”
I loved Cranor’s response because I believe he addressed it about as well as he could.
He calls out the odd problem this person has with kids having walk-up music by basically saying this person is complaining just to complain, which I also think this is the case.
Ask any kid that watches and plays baseball and they’ll likely want to imitate a certain player in some way.
I did it as a kid. Imagine as a kid, your favorite baseball player walked up to a song and you had the choice to walk up to a song that you chose. I would have loved that.
I think I would largely make fun of my choice now because my music taste has changed over time, but that would have been great to choose my own walk-up song.
As an 8-year-old, I would have loved to hear one of my favorite songs blasting over the PA as I stepped into the batter’s box. It would have made me excited to hit.
I see the question asked often “what would be your walk-up song?” Heck, I even asked people on my Facebook feed what they would choose.
It’s a fun thing to ponder, and I’ve thought about it multiple times.
For one of my walk-up songs (with multiple at-bats, I’d likely choose a couple more), I’ve always went to “Loaded Bases” by the late Nipsey Hussle.
Not only are the lyrics inspirational, but it has a baseball theme. It would be perfect for me as someone who enjoys listening to hip-hop.
Which now leads into me the part where this person calls hip-hop inappropriate.
Of course, hip-hop can be inappropriate. That’s not really surprising, but when you think of other genres of music, for example: pop, rock, country, etc., all of these genres have lyrics that one would deem inappropriate.
Not all music is clean in content. That just comes with the territory.
I think this largely comes down to this person isn’t a fan of hip-hop for whatever reason, and they say it’s inappropriate because they don’t understand it or pay too close attention to lyrical content.
I’d be willing to bet that one if not more of those kids chose a Christian hip-hop song to walk up to the batter’s box with.
I can think of plenty of Christian hip-hop songs I would choose. Just because it’s hip-hop doesn’t mean it’s bad in content.
I’m not a fan of country music. I never have been, so I could say that all country music sounds the same to me which someone who is a country music fan would argue saying I’m wrong.
Everyone has a different music taste. There's no need to harp on another's taste.
I don’t want to belittle this question more because it also got me thinking about music as a whole in sports.
Music and sports seem to go hand in hand a lot.
If one were to think of the 90s Chicago Bulls, one would likely think of “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project as the Bulls used that and still use that song for player introductions.
Baseball’s most famous song is “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”
When I think of football, I think about the many songs that play for each network’s theme.
During games, music plays an important part in fan engagement.
Watching these NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, I’ve listened to the broadcast where a song will play in the arena and will be cut off but fans will continue singing the song. It puts chills down my body.
I remember when my parents ran a basketball league for a couple years during my youth, they played music during games to be fun and help the experience for the kids.
Music and sports are synonymous.
So, if 8 year olds using walk-up music during a baseball game helps them have more fun, let them have walk-up music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.