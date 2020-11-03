It’s been no secret that the Central Arkansas Bears football team has had to have extra help this season because of injuries.
Several times, guys have had their number called when they otherwise would likely not get much game time.
And largely, that’s not because of COVID, that’s just guys getting injured.
To keep a light running list of guys who have to miss games because of an injury suffered this year: offensive lineman Parker Ray has been out for the year; defensive lineman Nathan Grant and Jeremiah Gray got hurt against North Dakota State; all-American cornerback Robert Rochell missed time with a deep thigh bruise; the tight end room has been without its top three players on the depth chart; wide receivers Jarrod Barnes and Dwight Blakey have missed several games; punter Seren Hughes-Ford was out one game with a concussion; kicker Hayden Ray missed a game due to an injured groin; linebacker Malik Wilson has been dealing with a stinger and there’s likely other guys that are missing from this list.
Then, last Saturday, you had linebacker Trenton Dunn as a late scratch and Dre Matthews suffering a season-ending injury on the first play from scrimmage.
It’s been tough sledding for a lot of Bears, but it has paved the way for other guys to step up in the other guys’ absence.
That rang true against Missouri Western as three guys scored their first touchdown and another name that Bear fans may not have heard much of led the team in tackles against the Griffons.
Defensive lineman Logan Jessup has been one of the guys to step up in Nathan Grant’s absence and has made the most of his opportunities.
Since UCA’s game against Arkansas State, the sophomore has amassed 27 total tackles and leads the team in tackles for loss (eight) and sacks (5.5).
Three-and-a-half of those sacks came against Missouri State on Oct. 17.
Against Missouri Western, Jessup scored the first touchdown of his collegiate career when he recovered a fumble and took it 26 yards to the house.
It was Jessup’s first touchdown since his junior year of high school.
“I was playing tight end and I didn’t even catch it,” he said. “The running back reached over the goal line and he ended up fumbling and I pounced on it, so it’s been a while.”
At tight end, sophomore tight end Austin Eldridge scored his first touchdown of his collegiate career on a 4-yard catch in the flat.
Eldridge, who is UCA’s fourth tight end on the depth chart, has had to step up in the absence of Sam Camargo, Jack Short and Josh Nix.
Eldridge’s quarterback Breylin Smith had good things to say about Eldridge.
“Austin is one of those guys that has had to step up with other guys going down,” Smith said. “His work ethic and him being able to step in and help us play in how he plays the game. I’ve really enjoyed being able to be out there with him. Seeing him catch that touchdown today. We were talking earlier in the drive, I threw it to Lujuan and he thought he was open. I told him, ‘I got you. Don’t fall asleep on me.’ For him to get that touchdown, that was great.”
And then, redshirt freshman Marshun Douglas ran for his first collegiate touchdown, a 67-yarder to close out UCA’s scoring.
He would have had a passing touchdown this season, but it was called back.
When Douglas was running down the sideline, Smith could have been seen running with him.
“Even seeing Marshun break that long one, I was running down the sideline going to tackle him,” Smith said. “That was really cool to see.”
Finally, the Bears got a big boost on defense after Dre Matthews went and Trenton Dunn was unable to go as redshirt freshman Colson Simpson led the team in tackles with eight.
“(Dunn’s) usually our backup Will linebacker. Then, losing Dre early, we were in a situation where we were already missing Malik Wilson, who normally could play in there,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said of his depleted linebacking corp. “Colson did a great job. He’s a kid that doesn’t get a whole lot of reps during the week as far as the first or second team reps or snaps. He does a good job for us on show teams and doing some different things.
“Guys like that late in the year, especially like in our case as we’ve had a lot of injuries, that’s tough. We had 16, 17 scholarship players out today. That’s tough. Having guys like Colson Simpson step up and other guys that you aren’t normally their name and number that’s what culture is. That’s what being a great program is all about is no matter when your number is called, you have to be ready to do it. I thought Colson Simpson did a great job today.”
Now faced with an off week, the Bears could potentially see some injured guys back, but rest up the healthier players for the final two-game stretch.
