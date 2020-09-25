Twenty-three days removed from their last game, the University of Central Arkansas Bears play their home-opener Saturday against Missouri State.
Under this odd and fluid fall schedule, UCA (1-1) played two games within a five-day span from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 and haven’t played since the 45-35 loss to Alabama-Birmingham.
UCA was scheduled to play Arkansas State on Sept. 19, but the game was moved because Arkansas State couldn’t field a position group due to COVID.
So, with over three weeks off, the purple Bears are finally getting back on the field, facing a Missouri State Bears team that is coached by former University of Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino.
Petrino was hired at Missouri State in January and is looking to turn around a program that has been one of the bottom teams in the MIssouri Valley Conference for quite some time now.
Last season, the marron Bears went 1-10 and fired coach Dave Steckel.
After Missouri Valley football was postponed to the spring, Missouri State and Central Arkansas scheduled a home-and-home, which begins Saturday at Estes Stadium.
Missouri State played its money game against then No. 5 Oklahoma, which ended in a 48-0 defeat.
While the score indicates Missouri State was outmatched, it was a team that had little time to prepare.
“With the canceling of the one scrimmage before the Oklahoma game, we had never really taken the field as a team yet besides walking through it,” Petrino said via Zoom conference. “Everything was new in the Oklahoma game, and now we expect to make some improvement.”
Now, with a game under its belt, more practices and being able to focus on its two games against Central Arkansas, Missouri State will likely give UCA all its got.
“We’re going to get their best shot,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “There’s a renewed energy in Springfield, Missouri, with coach Petrino. We know his track record. He’s one of the top offensive coaches in college football right now. No matter where he has been, he’s always had high-profile offenses.
“He’s a very good coach and wins wherever he goes. I would think they are still trying to develop some culture and some schemes, but knowing the type of coach he is and the coaching staff he put together, we know it’s going to be a tall task.”
Brown went on to say Missouri State possesses something they haven’t seen in the two games Central Arkansas has played.
“We know they will play a physical brand of football,” he said. “They are big kids. You look up and down their two-deep, one of their receivers is 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, and the other is 6-4, 233. That’s like tight end bodies at wide receiver. You look at one of their corners. He’s 6-4, 205, so they are big physically, so that’s something we have to prepare for.
“That’s not something we’ve seen as much with the first two teams we’ve played on the outside. We’ve played big interior offensive and defensive lineman in Austin Peay and UAB, but Missouri State is very big on the edges.”
Meanwhile, Petrino knows that his Bears are in for a fight.
“They’re a really good football team,” Petrino said. “A team that went to the playoffs last year. They have a really good quarterback and a really good defensive front. I think it will be a fun game and a great challenge for us. We’ll get to learn a lot about ourselves.
“We were a little overmatched in the Oklahoma game, no question about it. This will give us a better understanding of where we’re at. All along, this three-game fall schedule was designed to get us ready for the spring and to get us ready for conference games in the spring. This is a great challenge for us.”
With a shortened fall camp and having a 23-day layoff, Brown said a big concern is conditioning.
“We’re still having to work ourselves into shape,” he said. “We had a limited summer and training camp with the mitigated tactics with COVID. I still think we’re still having to work ourselves into shape, especially with not playing football for going on 23 days without a football game. Conditioning is still a concern of mine, and one that I know we are continuing to work hard for our guys in our situation.”
Saturday’s game will be the first of two games between Central Arkansas and Missouri State with the latter game coming Oct. 17 in Springfield, Missouri.
The all-time series is knotted up at 4-4 with Missouri State grabbing a 33-31 win over UCA on a last-second field goal in 2014.
The game is scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on 94.1 FM with Justin Acri and Chris Kane calling the game and televised on ESPN3.
Find coverage of the game at thecabin.net.
