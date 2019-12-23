Beach Bears sign five to 2020 class

The Central Arkansas beach volleyball team will say hello to five new faces in the fall of 2020 after a very successful 2020 recruiting campaign.
Head coach Autumn Erickson is full of high praise on this group and is excited about the Beach Bears' future.
"Overall our 2020 class is tremendously athletic and versatile,” Erickson said. “They will bring a lot of depth and experience, elevating the standard of our program. I am proud of their academic achievements and know that they will represent UCA Beach Volleyball well.”
Anna Collums, a Conway native comes in as a versatile player that can do a little bit of everything.
While at Conway High School, she helped lead her team to a 20-13 overall record, including a 10-4 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals before ultimately falling to Fayetteville.
A 2019 all-conference and all-state selection, Collums also excels in the classroom as she is a National Honors Society member, a part of the Members Empowered Program and a member of the Key Club.
"Anna isn't traveling too far from home to join the Beach Bear squad,” Erickson said. “She is incredibly athletic and has worked hard to improve her passing and ball control skills, which will help her excel at the next level. She has a quick arm swing and can really get on top of the ball when she puts it all together. It will be fun to watch her grow into a solid beach player next year."
Mary Galloway, from Pensacola, Florida, comes in as one who is familiar with the beach elements as she was a member of Spiking Vikings Beach Volleyball Club.
She adds indoor experience as well, lettering twice as an indoor volleyball player at Pensacola Catholic High School, where she finished top 10 in digs in her area. Galloway, too, comes in with high academic accolades.
She is a National Honor Society member, boasts an astounding 4.5 GPA, a three-time Academic Excellence Award winner, an Honors English Award winner and an Honors Genetics award winner.
"I am so excited to have Mary Galloway join the Beach Bear family," Erickson said. "She will absolutely elevate our teams' academic and athletic potential. Mary has a ton of range as a player. She hands sets beautifully, has crafty shots, and a great arm swing. She has a lot of experience playing on the beach in Florida and dealing with different elements. I expect her to come in with a well-rounded skill set, and should immediately help push our current athletes in competitive settings. She will provide a ton of depth and experience to our team."
Bria Garmon, from Festus, Missouri, comes in primarily as a defender, but can also take on blocking responsibilities.
She played her club ball for Edge Club and was also an all-conference, all-district and all-state selection as an indoor volleyball player at Festus High School, becoming the only Festus player to record 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.
"Bria is another tremendous and versatile athlete," Erickson said. "She has great ball control, sets beautifully, and has excellent shots. She has been focusing on Beach for several years and will bring a lot of experience to our team."
Marissa Gilmore comes in with an impressive resume on both the sand and the hardwood.
As a beach player, Gilmore has competed in the USA Junior Beach National Tournament twice as a member of Fatchmo Volleyball Club.
As an indoor player at Cabot High School, she was voted Best Defensive Player at Delta High Region Performance in 2018 and was a two-time all-conference selection in 2018 and 2019.
"I can't speak more highly of Marissa Gilmore's character on and off the court," Erickson said. “She is an incredibly intelligent, sweet, and hard working individual. She has spent much of her Indoor career as a DS/libero, so she will bring a ton of defensive range to our squad next year. Don't be deceived by her height because she has crafty shots and a high volleyball IQ. I know Marissa will represent UCA in the highest regard, both academically and athletically, and I couldn't be happier to have her join the team next year."
Payton Sproule comes in primarily as a blocker and will add height to the squad.
The Canadian international played her club ball for Vision Volleyball Club where she was an MVP for the 2017-18 season.
She attended Widdifield Secondary High School in North Bay, Ontario, Canada, and even has a published book titled "Immortuos."
"We are so excited for Payton to join our Beach Bear family," Erickson said. “She is an athletic player with great foot speed and a quick arm swing. She will bring height to our roster, and provide a lot of range above the net as a blocker and attacker. Her excellent passing and versatility will make her a dual threat, and she will create a lot of depth on our team."
