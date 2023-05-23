University of Central Arkansas junior pitcher Jesse Barker was named a first-team All-ASUN selection on Monday.
Barker, a righthander from Benton, was also named a co-ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year for baseball on Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
University of Central Arkansas junior pitcher Jesse Barker was named a first-team All-ASUN selection on Monday.
Barker, a righthander from Benton, was also named a co-ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year for baseball on Monday.
Barker led the ASUN with 109 strikeouts, was second in wins with seven and third in ERA at 3.00. Barker finished 7-4 with a league-high three complete games and 96 innings pitched. He struck out a career-high 11 batters twice in conference play (vs. Stetson, vs. Bellarmine) and had 10 strikeouts vs. Austin Peay. For his career, Barker has 168 career strikeouts, which ranks in the Top 10 at UCA.
Barker graduated with a degree in general science with a 4.0 grade-point average.
It marked the second consecutive season for the Bears to have a first-team All-ASUN Pitcher after Tyler Cleveland was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Year in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.