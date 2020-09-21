With Monday’s announcement of adding Division II Missouri Western State to its schedule, the University of Central Arkansas Bears now have a 10-game schedule.
The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff Oct. 31 and will be the third home game of the season, adding to Saturday’s game against Missouri State and a Nov. 14 contest against Eastern Kentucky.
“As I’ve said many times, none of this would be possible without (UCA president Houston) Davis,” athletic director Brad Teague said. “Obviously, the president has the ultimate decision on whether or not we play and he never flinched. We appreciate him for that and giving us the motivation to go ahead and move forward to try to put together schedules for all of our fall sports. You have to give credit to him for that.”
When the Southland Conference announced it would be postponing all falls sports competition, Davis, Teague and coaching staffs worked quickly to put together schedules for different fall sports.
Over the last month and a half, the Bears went from having no opponents scheduled to having a 10-game schedule with Monday’s announcement.
“I also want to give credit to our student-athletes and fall sport coaches, everybody was motivated to play now and move forward,” Teague said. “It gave us a lot of excitement to be able to provide that for our fanbase and our campus. You heard (men’s soccer coach) Ross (Duncan) say there are only about 13 men’s soccer programs playing. There are only 14 FCS football programs playing. Everyone is limited, and we were fortunate to integrate several of our teams in the Sun Belt Conference to get them schedules and that was nice. There’s so many conferences that are not playing at all and many of them are not playing football.”
Teague said the Missouri Western game materialized because of a tie between MSSU coach Matt Williamson and UCA.
“Because of the ASU postponement, we had to shift around our Eastern Kentucky games, which moved that home date from Oct. 31 to Nov. 14,” he said. “We were lucky enough to find our former defensive coordinator, who is the head coach at Missouri Western. He and (UCA football coach) Nathan (Brown) talked several times, and we were able to work out a home game to keep that Oct. 31 homecoming. We’re happy about that. Now, we have 10 games this year – three at home and seven on the road. I’m looking forward to all of that football competition and all of these fall sports as well.
Williamson served as the UCA defensive coordinator from 2010 to 2013 under Clint Conque.
When Conque left the Bears to be the head coach at Stephen F. Austin in 2014, Williamson followed and coached there for three seasons.
In December 2016, Williamson was named Missouri Western’s head coach.
Missouri Western started slow in Williamson’s first season at the helm, going 4-7, but went 7-5 in 2018 and a 9-3 record last season, including a 35-14 win over Henderson State at the Agent Barry Live United Bowl.
Barring any changes moving forward, the Bears will play football for six consecutive Saturdays, highlighted by a matchup against North Dakota State on Oct. 3 and Arkansas State on Oct. 10.
After the Missouri Western game, the Bears will play Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 14 at home and then on the road at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to close out the schedule.
