The University of Central Arkansas Bears added 22 new football student-athletes to the roster Wednesday, the first day of the National Signing Period.
The Bears picked up 10 mid-year transfers, two high school early enrollees and 10 high school signees. The class features eight junior college players and two four-year transfers, along with 10 high school seniors.
"We are very excited to add 21 signees in this early signing period," said UCA head coach Nathan Brown. "We have added some important pieces to our program that can come in and compete and make an instant impact. We have a large portion of our team back from last year's ASUN championship, so the goal of this group is to add quality depth and competition to an already talented football team."
The breakdown by position is as follows: seven defensive backs; three wide receivers; three linebackers; three offensive linemen; two running backs; two defensive linemen; one placekicker; and one tight end.
"We have recruited some great student-athletes that will add so much to our community and university," said Brown. "This is a class that has a great mix of high school and transfer talent. Our coaches have worked very hard to put this class together and we feel it will be one that will usher us into the next era of UCA football.
"We have several young men who are committed to us that will sign in the February signing period as well. We will cap this class in the second signing period and look forward to announcing them in a little over a month."
Mid Year Enrollees:
Dude Person, DB 5'10 205 Oxford, MS (Northwest CC MS)
Reggie Shepherd, DE 6'3 245 Sebastopol, MS (Hinds CC MS)
Jake Gaster, K 5'11 170 Frisco, TX (Trinity Valley CC TX)
Kiyon Williams, DL 6'2 260 Oxford, MS (Northwest CC MS)
Andrew Hayes, DB 6'0 180 Bryant, AR (Ouachita Baptist University)
Stephen Edwards, DB 6'0 175 Sardis, MS (Northeast CC MS)
Michael Onwuzurike, OLB 6'0 220 Allen, TX (East Central OK University)
Daithan Davis, WR 6'4 210 Bartow, FL (GA Military College)
Jacobrien Eichelberger, DB 6'1 180 Altheimer, AR (MS Delta CC)
ShunDerrick Powell, RB 5'7 175 Hoxie, AR (North Alabama)
High School Early Enrollees:
Braden Jones, LB 5'11 195 Bentonville, AR (Bentonville West HS)
Torik Aigbedion, DB 6'0 175 Katy, TX (Katy HS)
High School Signees:
Miguel Graham, DB 6'1 175 Bryant, AR (Bryant HS)
Caleb Shirron, OL 6'5 290 Cabot, AR (Cabot HS)
JaBraxton Boone, WR 6'1 200 Ridgeland, MS (Ridgeland HS)
CJ Rayborn, OL 6'4 280 Southaven, MS (Southaven HS)
Doug Nelson, WR 6'3 195 Hazlehurst, MS (Hazlehurst HS)
Landon Chambers, RB 5'11 215 Keller, TX (Fossil Ridge HS)
Malachi Graham, DB 5'10 195 Bryant, AR (Bryant HS)
Ashtyn Williams, LB 6'1 205 Little Rock, AR (Robinson HS)
Joey Dickson, OL 6'3 295 McKinney, TX (Boyd HS)
Ben Haulmark, TE 6'3 240 Russellville, AR (Russellville HS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.