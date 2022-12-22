x

Cabot's Caleb Shirron (60) looks to block during the Panthers' win over Conway in October. Shirron is one of 12 high school signees by the Central Arkansas football team.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The University of Central Arkansas Bears added 22 new football student-athletes to the roster Wednesday, the first day of the National Signing Period.

The Bears picked up 10 mid-year transfers, two high school early enrollees and 10 high school signees. The class features eight junior college players and two four-year transfers, along with 10 high school seniors.

