After losing several players to the transfer portal following the 2021 football season, the Central Arkansas Bears recuperated by adding 25 new student-athletes on early signing day.
Wednesday’s announcement by the UCA football program showed six Division I or II transfers are making their way to Conway, while the Bears picked up eight junior college transfers and 11 high school signees.
Eight states are represented by these early signing period students with Mississippi leading the way with nine-student athletes, followed by eight in-state signees.
"We are excited about the early signing period group we were able to sign today,” UCA head coach Nathan Brown said in a release. "We hit a lot of immediate needs and gained a lot of experience as well. Our coaching staff has really hustled over the past three to four weeks to put together this group of student-athletes.”
Perhaps the area hit hardest for UCA by the transfer portal was defensive back Nick Nakwaasah, Wesley Anusiem, Robert Springer, Jr. and Donte Jones all electing to enter the transfer portal.
Those losses were addressed by adding three mid-year defensive backs and one high school commit.
Quarterback was also hit hard with Darius Bowers and Hunter Loyd also electing to enter the transfer portal, so Brown and his coaching staff countered by gaining a QB transfer.
Other losses to the transfer portal are wide receiver Jalin Moore, linebacker Malik Wilson and offensive lineman Aidan Howry.
Four of the five DI transfers to UCA are coming from FBS schools, while the QB transfer comes from an FCS School.
Position breakdown is as follows: one quarterback, six wide receivers, five offensive lineman, one tight end, two defensive tackles, two defensive ends, four linebackers and four defensive backs.
All mid-year enrollees, which includes all transfers, will participate in spring practice.
Though recruiting season isn’t over for the Bears, Brown said the early signing period guys will be a bulk of the 2022 class.
"We were able to sign 25 student-athletes today which will be most of our recruiting class,” he said in a release. “We will add a few more key spots in the later signing period on the first Wednesday in February. We will have a more in depth announcement with all the players we signed today and in February on that day. It was a great day for the Bear football program.”
The new student-athletes added to the Bears’ roster on Wednesday are:
Mid-Year Enrollees
QB;Will McElvain;6-0;190;University of Northern Iowa/Des Moines, Iowa
LB;Noah Mitchell;6-2;230;University of Texas - San Antonio/Leakesville, Mississippi
WR;Trustin Oliver;6-4;215;University of Colorado/Los Angeles, California
DB;Detravion Green;6-0;210;Arkansas State University/Ashdown
OL;Jack Green;6-2;280;University of South Alabama/Brandon, Mississippi
DE;David Walker;6-2;255;Southern Arkansas University/Stuttgart
OL;Jacob Cox;6-3;310;MS Gulf Coast CC/Amory, Mississippi
DB;CJ Bosket;5-11;170;Navarro TX CC/Saluda, South Carolina
DT;Stephon McGlaun;6-3;285;Northeast MS CC/Tupelo, Mississippi
LB;Corley Hooper;6-2;225;Itawamba MS CC/Ecru, Mississippi
DT;Javeon Jones;6-2;265;Jones MS CC/Heidelberg, Mississippi
DB;TD Williams;6-1;185;Hinds MS CC/Hollandale, Mississippi
WR;Cole Brown;6-3;205;Iowa Western CC/Dallas, Georgia
DE;Jace McCoy;6-3;255;MS Gulf Coast CC/Summit, Mississippi
High School Mid-Year Enrollees
LB;Jace Benesch;6-0;200;Hoxie HS/Hoxie
LB;Deorius Cobbs;6-2;205;Jacksonville HS/Jacksonville
WR;Isaiah King;6-0;180;Manvel HS/Manvel, Texas
OL;Jack Streubing;6-2;290;Har-Ber HS/Springdale
High School Signees
TE;Tyler Siddons;6-4;245;Salem HS/Salem
OL;Mark Welch;6-3;300;Camden Fairview HS/Camden
DB;Dillon Williams;6-0;195;Southaven HS/Southaven, Mississippi
WR;Manny Smith;5-8;175;Conway HS/Conway
WR;Triston Edwards;6-0;180;Red Oak HS/Red Oak, Texas
OL;Chaylin Peine;6-4;300;Anderson Co. HS/Garnett, Kansas
WR;Chris Wolfe;5-10;170;Valdosta HS/Valdosta, Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.