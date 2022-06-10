The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball program has added Johan Crafoord from Sweden, according to head coach Anthony Boone.
Crafoord, from Stockholm, Sweden, played most recently at Daytona State where he averaged 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds and shot 53.5 percent from the field.
He was rated among the top 100 junior college players in the nation in 2021-22. Crafoord also played on the Under 18 Swedish National Team.
Crafoord, who spent one season at Iona College, will have three years of eligibility remaining.
"I'm very excited Johan chose UCA,” Boone said. "He will help bring excitement and production to our program with his versatile skill set.”
Crafoord joins UCA's four other newcomers, including Sawyer Keith (Fayetteville), Carl Daughtery Jr. (Maumelle), Cameron Wallace (Little Rock) and Johannes Kirsipuu (Sulu, Estonia).
